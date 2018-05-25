UNCF To Host 2018 Student Leadership Conference

WHAT: 2018 UNCF Student Leadership Conference: Approximately 70 college students from around the country will participate in UNCF's annual Student Leadership Conference (SLC). The conference provides intense four-day training sessions by industry leaders to prepare the next generation of diverse professionals for the summer 2018 internships and fellowships in the high-growth industries of business, communications, computer science, healthcare, engineering, education, finance, travel and tourism, human resources and information technology. The official 2018 SLC agenda can be viewed through Guidebook here.



WHEN: Tuesday, May 29 through Friday, June 1, 2018



WHERE: Kellogg Conference Center at Gallaudet University, 800 Florida Ave., NE, Washington, DC



WHO: Keynote Speakers:





Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF

Dr. Joe Johnson, author, "Pursue Your Purpose Not Your Dreams"

Naomi Shelton, director, national K-12 advocacy, UNCF





Other SLC speakers include the following major industry leaders:





Dr. Kelvin Baggett, chief operating officer, Health Care Navigator

Tracey Edmunds, chief diversity officer, Anthem Corporation

Shawn Hardnett, CEO and founder, North Star College Preparatory Academy for Boys

Sharon Murphy, executive vice president and chief information officer, Wells Fargo and Company

Ronald Phillips, chief people officer and senior vice president of human resources, Carnival Cruise Line





Participating programs where students will conduct internships and/or fellowships:

1. Alliance Data Scholarship and Internship Program

2. Anthem Corporate Scholars Program

3. Health Care Navigator /Apricity Resources Scholars Program

4. UNCF/Carnival Corporate Scholars Program

5. United Health Foundation Diverse Scholars Initiative

6. Walton-UNCF K-12 Education Fellowship

7. Wells Fargo Interns

Follow the discussion on Twitter:

@uncf #UNCFSLC

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF annually awards $100 million in scholarships and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter, @UNCF and #UNCFSLC.

