UNCF's "A Mind Is…" Gala Returns Makes Its In-Person Return in Chicago

CHICAGO , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is proud to announce the return of its 22nd annual "A Mind Is…" (AMI) Gala in Chicago as an in person event this year. The Gala will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 in the Crystal Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency (151 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601). The festivities will begin with a reception at 6:00 p.m. CDT, with dinner and the full program kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Local Chicago media personalities Kendra G of the WGCI Morning Show and NBC 5 anchor Stefan Holt have been tapped to host the 22nd annual "A Mind Is…" Gala, with platinum, Grammy-nominated R&B Recording Artist, MAJOR., and notable R&B Songstress, Terisa Griffin, providing the evening's entertainment. The event is being sponsored by President's Sponsor, ITW, and American Airlines, AllState, Chicago Cubs, ComEd, HNO, Hyatt, NBC 5 Chicago, US Bank, Peoples Gas, The Chicago Defender, McDonald's Corporation, Northwestern along with Legacy Sponsors and NBA stars Anthony Davis, Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Derrick Rose.

During the Gala, Toi Salter, president and CEO of Salter Financial Management, will be presented with the "A Mind Is…" Gala Trailblazer Award; while the Hyatt Corporation's Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tyronne Stoudemire will accept the "A Mind Is…" Gala Corporate Award on behalf of the international hotel chain. Additionally, the Gala will introduce UNCF Chicago's Masterminds Inaugural Class of 2022, highlighting 10 leaders 40 and under within the Chicagoland area. The event will also pay tribute to pioneering journalist, philanthropist, longtime WGN anchor and UNCF Champion, Merri Dee, who passed away earlier this year.

"As America builds back better, Historically Black colleges and Universities have never been more important to the nation's economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities. Yet, they remain systemically underfunded," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO, UNCF. "Your support is needed more than ever as UNCF fights for increases in federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid and state support for our 37 member institutions and HBCUs overall. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the "A Mind Is…" Gala help us do just that."

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste." ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF .

