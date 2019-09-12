UNCG Ranked #1 in North Carolina for Social Mobility by US News & World Report

This is also the 29th straight year, UNCG has been recognized as one of the top universities in the country. UNCG is also included in the U.S. News "National Universities" and "Top Public Schools" ranking lists.

"UNCG is poised to serve as a national model for how a university can blend opportunity, excellence, and a tenacious commitment to student success to transform the lives of our students and make a meaningful contribution to the prosperity of the state," said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "The success in social mobility is a testament to the intentional effort of our faculty and staff to create innovative programs that remove barriers; provide proactive support for students from the time they are admitted all the way through graduation; and better prepare UNCG graduates for real-world success in the workforce."

Earlier this semester, UNCG scored high for social mobility in Washington Monthly's annual rankings. The publication also recognized UNCG for affordability and for high graduation rates among Pell Grant recipients.

This continued national recognition reflects the University's increased focus on student success. Last year, UNCG opened a new Student Success Commons right in the heart of campus. The center brings together a variety of resources and programs under one roof to better support students of all backgrounds.

Additionally, UNCG has received over $5 million in grant support for student success initiatives over the past two years. A new initiative launched this fall, the Academic Success Coaching program, is designed to transform the first-year student experience by providing academic coaching to 150 first-year students. With generous funding from the Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation and the Cemala Foundation, of $1.2 million and $250,000, respectively, the goal is to scale the program to support more students across campus.

UNC Greensboro, is 1 of only 57 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master's and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more.

