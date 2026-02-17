UNCG, SparkNC and Guilford County Schools launch landmark partnership to prepare students for technology careers

New SparkHub at UNCG creates a first-of-its-kind bridge between K-12, higher education, and the global workforce.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To bridge the gap between K-12 education, higher education, and the global workforce, SparkNC, UNC Greensboro (UNCG), and Guilford County Schools (GCS) have launched North Carolina's first SparkHub. This new learning environment is designed to connect high school students with innovative higher education experiences and in-demand technology careers.

Located on the UNCG campus, the SparkHub serves as a physical and intellectual bridge between K-12 education, higher education, and the global workforce. Through this partnership, GCS students will participate in immersive, hands-on learning experiences developed in collaboration with global technology leaders, including Apple, IBM, Epic Games, Lenovo, TEKsystems and Cisco. The launch is supported in part by Live Oak Bank, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to technology education.

The UNCG SparkHub is part of SparkNC's growing inter-district network, enabling GCS students to collaborate with peers and technology professionals across North Carolina while gaining exposure to real-world career pathways.

"This partnership is about more than just teaching code — it's about creating opportunity, confidence, and belonging," said SparkNC President Lynn Moody. "By opening a SparkHub on the UNCG campus, we are breaking down barriers between high school and higher education and showing students where their potential paths can lead."

"As a public research university, UNCG is committed to building pathways that expand access and drive economic mobility," said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "This partnership demonstrates how higher education, K-12 schools and industry can work together to create meaningful opportunities for students across our state."

High-tech curriculum for a digital future

Students participating in the SparkHub will engage in modular learning experiences aligned with some of the fastest-growing, most in-demand fields in the modern economy, including:

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning

Cybersecurity

Software development

UX/UI design

Data analytics

Game design and esports

The curriculum emphasizes experiential, project-based learning and is designed to evolve alongside industry needs.

A unique pathway to credit

Moving beyond fixed class periods and schedules, the SparkHub allows students to progress through learning modules at their own pace. By completing six learning experiences and building a professional portfolio students may earn high school computer science credit through GCS. This modular approach provides students with greater flexibility, autonomy, and ownership over their learning while aligning academic achievement with real-world skills.

Mentorship and innovation

The SparkHub's location within the UNCG ecosystem provides students with access to faculty expertise and cutting-edge research through ARCADE (Applied Research in Computer Arts, Digitization and Esports). UNCG faculty will provide mentorship and guidance, connecting students to advanced technology applications across disciplines.

The initiative also serves as a living classroom for UNCG students, particularly future educators and researchers, who will support programming while gaining hands-on experience in next-generation teaching and learning environments.

About the partners

SparkNC gives North Carolina students a competitive edge on their path to high-wage, socially impactful careers while building a dynamic, homegrown talent pipeline for the state. SparkNC is a learner-centered, industry-relevant, competency-based 501(c)(3) organization, launched with generous support from the North Carolina General Assembly. Its strategic vision — focused on developing students' durable skills and engaging them in real-world challenges — aligns closely with the goals of statewide education and workforce initiatives.

UNCG is a public research university and a member institution of the University of North Carolina System, serving nearly 18,000 students across undergraduate and graduate programs. UNCG is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility, and No. 13 nationally, by U.S. News & World Report. In its 2026 rankings, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) named UNCG one of the top universities in the nation for free speech, ranking No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 6 nationally. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG focuses on research, creative activity, and community engagement that expands opportunity, drives economic impact, and strengthens workforce partnerships across North Carolina.

Guilford County Schools is the third-largest district in North Carolina and among the largest of more than 14,000 in the United States. GCS serves nearly 67,000 PK-12 students at 121 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students grow. For more information, visit gcsnc.com.

