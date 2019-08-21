UNCG Student-Athletes Ranked in Top 10% for Academic Success

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCAA and the Division I Committee on Academics honored four teams at UNC Greensboro (UNCG) as recipients of the NCAA Public Recognition Award. UNCG volleyball (Coach Corey Carlin), women's golf (Coach Janell Howland), baseball (Coach Link Jarrett), and men's tennis (Coach Jeff Trivette) were recognized.

UNC Greensboro Men's Tennis Team Huddle.

The NCAA Public Recognition Award is bestowed on teams with an NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sports based on the APR data released earlier this year. The complete list of all those recognized may be found on ncaa.org.

This marks the 14th straight year UNCG has had multiple programs recognized, with the honor dating back to the 2004-05 season. It's also the fourth consecutive year the UNCG volleyball team has been recognized, and the second-straight year for women's golf and men's tennis.

"This award reflects the tenacious commitment to success we see from our student athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff – on the field, on the court, in the classroom, and across our campus," said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "This level of success is difficult to earn, and even harder to maintain over time. As a former student-athlete, I can attest to the hard work it takes to succeed at this level, and I am so proud we have done it consistently, for well over a decade, across so many programs."

In addition to the NCAA Award, Spartan Athletic Teams Earned More Honors:

Men's tennis was named a 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team.

Volleyball earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the fourth straight year.

Women's golf had the seventh-highest GPA (3.83) among Division I women's golf programs. This was also a program-record GPA.

Baseball earned the American Baseball Coaches Association ( ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award.

"These awards recognize the outstanding academic achievements and commitment to success in the classroom from our student-athletes," said UNCG Director of Athletics Kim Record. "They prepare as diligently in the classroom as they do for competition and I am proud of their accomplishments on and off the field of play."

About UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 57 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master's and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About UNCG Athletics

Comprised of 17 Division I teams, UNCG Athletics is a member the NCAA's Southern Conference (SoCon), the fifth-oldest conference at the Division I level. UNCG teams include eight men's and nine women's NCAA-sanctioned sports. Men's basketball has made three NCAA Tournament appearances since 1996, with the most recent appearance being in 2018. The Spartans have reached the Southern Conference Tournament final for three straight seasons and set a program record for victories during the 2018-19 season with 29 wins. Men's soccer has won five NCAA Division III National Championships while both men's golf and women's soccer have won back-to-back SoCon Championships entering the 2019-20 academic year. For 14 consecutive years, multiple UNCG teams have been recognized in the top 10% nationally for academic success by the NCAA. Notable alumni include four-time EuroLeague champion Kyle Hines, ESPN analyst Alejandro Moreno, Olympic Gold medalist Paul Chelimo, MLB scout Mike Rikard, and Golf Channel anchor Todd Lewis. For more information, visit uncg.spartans.com



