Unchained 2? A year After Release Unchained Continues Strong Momentum

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained, the action drama produced by ArtStyle Pictures and Nemesis Multimedia, has continued amassing new fans with every passing day. This is even more incredible considering it was released over a year ago. Most movies disappear after a couple of months after their release but Unchained has bucked the trend.

The film directed by Raphaello, has already broken streaming records for Nemesis Multimedia. It is by far the most successful film produced by Nemesis Multimedia of its type.

Unchained Movie Poster

Success is not just in the US. The film has been an overseas hit too, getting theatrical release in countries like Thailand.

So, what is next?

Perhaps a sequel?

"I get often asked about a sequel, it's only natural when a movie does so well," commented Raphaello. "I am still shocked how many people enjoyed the film. All I can say is we are planning something special. The franchise potential is there so it is not a question of 'if,' more a question of 'when.'"

A rumor currently circulating is that a prequel is already scripted and ready to go.

Unchained stars Mair Mulroney (Dhar Mann), WWE NXT, Impact and AAA wrestling superstar Taya Valkyrie, 3 time Hall of Fame wrestler Rock Riddle and Academy Nominated actor Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Best of the Best, The Expendables).

The movie was produced by Tatiana Rusakova, Ilia Constantine, and John Bryan.

The amazing film score was created by Alexander Kotziamanis. The Unchained EP - The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available exclusively from Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/unchained-ep-original-motion-picture-soundtrack/1574825314

You can watch Unchained on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3humK99

Also check out @directorraphaello on Instagram.

