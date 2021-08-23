Unchained Labs adds a Chief that's all about the Tribe

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, announced today that Shelly Morales has joined the Company as Chief People Officer.

Shelly has been building effective people teams for over 20 years at organizations like webMethods, Juniper Networks, LinkedIn, Cadence Design Systems and Quantenna Communications. Most recently she was Chief People Officer for Balbix.

"The Unchained tribe is our most important asset, and we need someone fully focused on our people strategy to help us scale," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "Shelly has exactly the right mix of experience and grit and I am totally fired up to welcome her to the team."

"This is a great team with a huge opportunity, and I can't wait to dig in and help build the Unchained tribe," said Shelly.

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

[email protected]

925.587.9806

SOURCE Unchained Labs

Related Links

www.unchainedlabs.com

