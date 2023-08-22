Unchained Labs adds big-time horsepower with new CCO!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life science tools company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, announced today that life sciences ace, Scott Thomas, has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Scott has some serious street cred when it comes to scaling life science commercial organizations. He spent over 11 years building teams at Illumina, starting with territory and district management roles in the US, led the European region as Sr. Director of Sales, managed the entire business in Japan as the Vice President and General Manager and headed up the Global Commercial Strategy and Enablement team.  From there he became Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Singular Genomics and most recently was the Chief Commercial Officer at Seer Bio. 

"Getting big and doing it fast is a beast," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "We are always looking for people who have been there, done that and love being in the trenches with their team. I'm confident that Scott's experience and leadership will help us level up."

"Let's go! My sleeves are rolled up and I'm excited to get after it with this fantastic team," said Scott. "I am truly honored to be a part of the next chapter of the Unchained story."

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Unchained Labs adds big-time horsepower with new CCO!

