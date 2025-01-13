Unchained Labs crowns the Queen of stability characterization, launches Aunty!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched Aunty today – the fastest and highest throughput protein stability characterization tool in all the realm. Aunty bestows upon researchers all the thermal, colloidal and long-term stability data that their hearts desire and does it in regal fashion – using the first ever 96-well SBS format, quartz glass consumable.

Researchers are cranking out biologics faster than ever before. This means their analytical tools need to keep up and must be automation ready – they can't be from the dark ages. Measuring protein stability traditionally used high volume cuvettes that ran one experiment at a time, a royal pain in the neck. More recent tools measure handfuls of samples together, but still require messy sample handling and loading with unwieldy consumables – causing mistakes, leakage, contamination and sometimes migraines.

Aunty has ascended to the top, ripping through thermal melting and aggregation experiments for proteins and viral vectors using a 96-well plate consumable. Researchers load just 8 µL of each sample into an Aunty plate, press on a seal and hand it off to Aunty. Each run measures fluorescence, static light scattering and dynamic light scattering, reading a full plate of 96 samples every minute of a thermal ramp. Aunty delivers high resolution stability data at breakneck speed using a consumable format that scientists have come to expect.

"With Aunty on their bench, researchers can rule over their biologic stability characterization," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Gone are the days of only running stability experiments when you have to. Aunty lets you run as many experiments, with as many replicates as you want and can be integrated with automation if that's your jam. All hail the Queen…of stability!"

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling solutions that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

[email protected]

925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg