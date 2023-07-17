Unchained Labs goes all in on Lipid Nanoparticles, acquires Blacktrace Holdings!

News provided by

Unchained Labs

17 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, acquired Blacktrace Holdings today. For decades, Blacktrace's Dolomite microfluidics have been helping scientists with complex workflows. More recently, their Particle Works solutions are changing the game on how researchers screen lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and rapidly scale-up the winners – with the same methods and microfluidic chip. 

We all know LNPs make great vaccines, but they are coming on strong in gene therapy. To be effective, LNPs need to be the right size and have the right make up to get inside cells and deliver their payload. Making the perfect LNP means finding the best formulation, which requires a ton of trial and error. Researchers need to figure out the right lipid mixture, the right lipid to payload ratio and dial in the different flow rates needed to mix it all together – a process that can feel like it takes forever. 

That's where the Particle Works LNP solutions come to the rescue. ALiS (Automated Library Synthesis System) is the only high throughout LNP formulation screening solution out there. In a single, six-hour experiment, ALiS creates 96 unique, 200 µl LNP formulations that can be screened for size and encapsulation, and then moved to assays that check for payload expression. Once the best formulation is found, ANP (Automated Nanoparticle System) takes over to fine-tune the ALiS method, and using the same reusable chip can scale it up to over 50 liters in 24 hours. If this wasn't enough, a GMP production solution is currently in the works and Unchained Labs plans to finish it and make it available ASAP.

"We have spent the past two years developing and providing a better way to make LNPs," said Mark Gilligan, CEO at Blacktrace Holdings. "Unchained Labs is committed to providing LNP researchers with tailor-made solutions and I can't think of a better home for our Particle Works solutions." 

"Next-generation modalities like LNPs are changing the world," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO at Unchained Labs. "All we think about every day is how to make the jobs of researchers developing these complex therapies easier, and we can't wait to get ALiS and ANP into the LNP labs that need them."

Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle, which began backing Unchained Labs in 2021, invested capital to support the acquisition with participation from Unchained Labs management.

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
[email protected]
925.587.9806

SOURCE Unchained Labs

Also from this source

Unchained Labs goes all in on Lipid Nanoparticles, acquires Blacktrace Holdings!

Unchained Labs goes viral again with new adenovirus quant application on Stunner!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.