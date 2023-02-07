Unchained Labs goes viral again with new adenovirus quant application on Stunner!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched its new adenovirus quantification application on Stunner today. Stunner can already measure titer and empty/full ratio for AAVs, and now it can do the same for adenoviruses.

Adenoviruses are excellent at transferring DNA into cells that make proteins the body requires or to cause an immune response. These popular vectors are used in gene therapy and vaccine development because they are highly stable and cause few side-effects. To measure their titer, many researchers use an old school, messy A260 method that requires 7 steps and takes 30 minutes or a PCR method that takes hours. Both require them to break down their adenovirus to quantify the DNA inside and both are a total pain in the neck.

Stunner uses a trifecta of UV/Vis, SLS and DLS data to provide researchers with their total adenovirus capsid titer. It then levels up, telling them how many are empty and how many contain a payload. Stunner isn't done yet. It also tells them how much free DNA or capsid proteins are hanging around and if larger aggregates have formed. It uses just 2 µL of sample, measures each sample in less than a minute and 96 samples in an hour – with no need to bust up the adenovirus.

"I am pumped that our team could expand viral vector quantification to adenoviruses," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Researchers have been asking us if Stunner can measure adenovirus titer and empty/full ratio and I could not be happier that today we can tell them YES!"

