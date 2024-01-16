Unchained Labs has the inside track on Lentivirus RNA detection, launches new Leprechaun application!

News provided by

Unchained Labs

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched a killer new lentivirus application on Leprechaun today. Leprechaun could already characterize and quantify lentiviruses in crude or pure samples, measuring their size, checking them for the right structural components and now it can confirm that they have RNA on board.

Lentiviruses are beastly gene therapy vectors that are among the hardest to characterize. They are harvested from messy cell culture soup that most analytical techniques can't even touch without a slew of clean-up steps. To be viable, they must be the right size, have the correct surface proteins, and contain a capsid loaded with the RNA they were designed to deliver into cells. Researchers typically piece this data together using at least 3 different instruments that require a bunch of sample prep to measure one attribute at a time.

Leprechaun lets researchers skip all this pain using a combination of antibody capture, fluorescence, and interferometry to quantify lentiviruses based on their size, surface proteins and structural features that make them work – on up to 16 samples per run and using only 1 – 25 µL. The new RNA application directly measures the percentage of lentiviruses that contain a capsid and are carrying RNA, both on the inside of the virus. For the first time, researchers can measure their intact lentivirus titer at any step of their process, including directly from crude harvest samples.

"Leprechaun could already characterize lentiviruses like nothing else out there. The ability to now characterize and quantify all the critical components of these crazy complicated vectors, including RNA, will change the game for scientists developing them," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "What's more is that we've also fully updated our exosome applications to make it simple and easy to identify and quantify them using Leprechaun too. Sounds magical because it is!"

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling solutions that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
[email protected]
925.587.9806

SOURCE Unchained Labs

Also from this source

Unchained Labs has the inside track on Lentivirus RNA detection, launches new Leprechaun application!

Unchained Labs has the inside track on Lentivirus RNA detection, launches new Leprechaun application!

Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched a...
Unchained Labs rolls out the red carpet for the king of LNP characterization…Stunner!

Unchained Labs rolls out the red carpet for the king of LNP characterization…Stunner!

Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.