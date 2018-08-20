Unchained Labs just couldn't take it anymore, frees the Big Kahuna!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, renamed its flagship workflow solution today. Freeslate is now the Big Kahuna.

"We really love this product and it deserved to be a part of the Unchained Labs family," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "It's always been the Big Kahuna to us and from here on out that's what we're going to call it."

About Unchained Labs



Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:



Taegen Clary



VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs



taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com



925.587.9806

SOURCE Unchained Labs

Related Links

https://www.unchainedlabs.com

