Unchained Labs keeps on bringing it with Uncle 4.0!

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, rolled out its Uncle 4.0 software today. This release is chock-full of new data analysis tools and expands the biologics application space for Uncle, the undisputed all-in-one stability screening platform.

When developing a protein or formulation, aggregation is always a no-go. Right from the start, Uncle's been giving researchers insight into the connection between protein unfolding and aggregation with its combo of fluorescence and static light scattering. Uncle 4.0 software helps them dig even deeper with a beefed-up dynamic light scattering application that grabs more data points during thermal ramps. The higher resolution that comes with it gives scientists a much closer look at aggregation events.

Uncle's always delivered the complete protein stability story using full-spectrum fluorescence. The Uncle 4.0 update lets researchers choose exactly what part of the spectrum they want to analyze, so they can focus in on even subtle changes happening to their protein. Being able to dial up a specific wavelength band of interest gives them the option to work with many fluorescent dyes, making it possible to characterize membrane proteins and other tricky molecules.

"Uncle didn't become the gold standard for assessing protein stability overnight," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "We listen to our customers and their input is all over this software update. It's packed with all kinds of analysis tools and capabilities that will let them score info they haven't been able to before."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

+1 925 587 9806

SOURCE Unchained Labs

Related Links

www.unchainedlabs.com

