Unchained Labs officially moves into the new Pleasanton crib!

News provided by

Unchained Labs

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, cut the ribbon this month and officially moved into its brand spanking new Pleasanton campus at 4747 Willow Street.

All the company's California-based science, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sales squads are finally kicking it under one huge 121,000 sf roof – with state-of-the-art science facilities and a coffee bar to boot. Over the past year, the Unchained tribe did what it does best – tackle hard things by coming together. The move took some seriously heavy lifting (literally) and major team work to move three different facilities into the new campus, without even a blip in day-to-day business.

"We now have everyone together in one beautiful, functional forever home," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "Thanks to everyone that worked so hard to make our new HQ a reality! I'm stoked to live here with all of you!"

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
[email protected]
925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/4286520/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Unchained Labs

Also from this source

Unchained Labs officially moves into the new Pleasanton crib!

Unchained Labs adds big-time horsepower with new CCO!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.