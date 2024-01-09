Unchained Labs rolls out the red carpet for the king of LNP characterization…Stunner!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched a brand spanking new version of its hit product Stunner today. Stunner is the first instrument of its kind for the characterization of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), racking up sizing, particle concentration, payload concentration and LNP loading all from the same 2 µL sample – and to top it all off, in a 96-well plate format.

LNPs are big, complicated molecules that have a lot to characterize – their size and uniformity, how many of them there are, the amount of total payload present, how much payload is in each particle and if they're aggregating. Getting all this data usually requires multiple instruments, lots of sample and is massively time consuming if a researcher is working through the trial and error of formulation screening or process development.

Enter Stunner, the first instrument to pull all this LNP data together from one tiny 2 µL sample. Stunner uses rotating angle dynamic light scattering to measure LNPs from a bunch of angles to give researchers accurate sizing, particle concentration and a read on aggregation. In the same 2-minute experiment it uses UV/Vis with precision of 1% and accuracy of 2% to quantify the total payload present. Then it combines payload and particle concentration to report out on loading. For the first time, researchers can rapidly take stock of their LNPs and make sure they're fully dialed in before testing how they function.

"Our new Stunner really is the cream of the crop for LNP characterization. It measures exactly what researchers need to find the best formulation and develop a robust process to make great LNPs," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Stunner also maintains all the applications it already had for biologics and AAVs, but now reports out molecular weight for proteins and is even more sensitive when it comes to tracking down aggregates. It's stunning, we know!"

