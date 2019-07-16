Unchained Labs takes the panic out of particle ID, launches its new Hound!

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, launched the new Hound today. Hound is the only platform out there that combines a trifecta of lasers into a single instrument, cementing its status as the go-to platform for particle identification in quality control.

Nothing freaks out a drug manufacturer more than seeing mysterious particles floating in their product. Hound identifies the chemical fingerprints for a wide range of organics like fibers or protein aggregates using red and green Raman. For inorganic particles like glass and metal fragments, Hound brings in Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) to nail the ID based on the elemental makeup. Scientists can now rest easy knowing that Hound can get them out of any jam.

"Our new Hound builds on what was already an indispensable particle ID tool for our customers," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "The hardware and software have been completely overhauled, making the platform super easy to use and the total package for particle identification."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

