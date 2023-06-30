Uncharted Draws Diverse Group of World Class Investors, Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders to Loeb House in Southampton

Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Sallie Krawcheck, Dan Doctoroff and Jon Oringer Among Attendees

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A selection of business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and creatives gathered in Southampton for the second annual Uncharted Summit. The event occurred at Michael and Marjorie Loeb's home on Meadow Lane in Southampton, NY on Friday, June 23rd. Uncharted consisted of a series of fireside chats, and organizers placed an emphasis on informal connections and networking amongst high caliber entrepreneurs and investors.

At Uncharted 2023: Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Loeb & Rob Gronkowski Noah Friedman addresses attendees at Uncharted in Southampton, NY

"I am once again thrilled to have gathered such a diverse selection of accomplished individuals in a special environment that fosters an exchange of ideas in a purposefully unimpeded and relaxed fashion," said Michael Loeb, event co-host, serial entrepreneur and founder of Loeb.nyc. "It's quite powerful to see this caliber of audience having such personal and intimate conversations. It's amazing to see young leaders casually chatting with established CEOs, investors, and noted champions from the world of professional sports."

Sponsored by Lürssen Yachts, Whistler Partners and ten other organizations, Uncharted 2023 built on the success of last year's inaugural summit to deliver a unique, one-day forum for great minds to connect and share the unique paths they're taking and have taken to achieve success in their varied endeavors. The event is an extension and larger expression of an ongoing and exclusive dinner series created in 2021 by Noah Friedman and Michael Loeb. Friedman has also created the Uncharted Podcast , which provides unfettered access to and insight from leading minds.

Friedman said: "Our ambition with Uncharted is to foster collaboration on the highest scale by providing a forum for authentic and intentional connection. Those who joined us in Southampton this year were able to meet world class movers and shakers, to reconnect with old friends and, importantly, meet new ones. My sincere hope is that we have a positive impact on attendees' careers, business models and spirits overall."

While networking opportunities centered around drinks and gourmet food presentations abound at Uncharted, the event also features a selection of panel discussions. Among this years speakers and topics were:

Investing in a Changing World – A discussion between Sallie Krawchek, CEO of ElleVest, Mike Ryan, Divisional Vice Chairman of UBS, and Marlon Nichols, Managing General Partner of MaC Ventures.

A Fireside Chat with Dan Doctoroff – Norm Pearlstine, the former Executive Editor of the LA Times, allowed Doctoroff to explain the creation and activities of Target ALS, a ground breaking organization that is funding and accelerating research into ALS with an unabashed aim at ending the disease once and for all.

The AI Revolution: Friend or Foe? – Led by CNBC's Ron Insana, this panel explored AI with input from Whistler Partner's Sean Burke, HF0's Founder Dave Fontenot, Google's Global Strategy Lead for Responsible Innovation X. Eyeé, and Mike Steep the Executive Director of Stanford Disruptive Technology and Digital Cities Program.

The Ingenuity of the Digital Future – A discussion led by CoinDesk's Michael Casey that included input from Alex Blania the Co-Founder/CEO of Worldcoin, Lucy Guo the Co-Founder of ScaleAI, Mo Shaikh the Co-Founder & CEO of Aptos, and Olaf Carlsson-Wee the Co-Founder & CEO of Polychain.

Take Two: The Second Act of Careers – This exploration of how highly accomplished individuals are charting a new course was led by Joanne Lipman, former Chief Editor of USA Today. It featured Rob Gronkowski, former NFL star and now owner of Ice Shaker & Gronk Fitness, Gordon Gronkowski, owner of G&G Fitness and co-owner of Gronk Fitness, and Stacy London, the co-host of What Not to Wear.

A Fireside Chat between Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Hamilton – This entertaining discussion gave attendees insight into the NBA star's career and investment philosophy. Hamilton was able to shed light on the business of super yachts and how Lürssen Yachts maintains its leadership position in the rarified world of mega and giga yachts.

A forthcoming episode of the Uncharted Podcast will feature a number of discussions and highlights from this year's Uncharted. For additional information visit joinuncharted.com.

