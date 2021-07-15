Uncharted Launches National Program to Help Cities Solve Last Mile Infrastructure Challenges and Accelerate Smart City Development

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted (formerly Uncharted Power), an award-winning MWBE-certified Platform as a Service company, today announced the successful completion of phase one of its pilot in Poughkeepsie, New York, proving the technological feasibility of the Uncharted Platform, a groundbreaking smart city platform that reduces the cost and complexity of deploying and managing last mile infrastructure. Having successfully achieved the metrics set by Poughkeepsie city officials, Uncharted is now advancing to phase two of its partnership with Poughkeepsie and inviting cities and developers across the nation to join its Infrastructure Innovation Initiative (III). The III provides participants with a full demonstration of the pilot technology platform and the opportunity to collaborate on how the platform can solve last mile infrastructure challenges before its wide release in 2022. Current III participants include Watt Investment Partners, Energy Well Texas, Silicon Harlem, The Chazen Companies, and DMC Group, among others.

"Bridging the last mile – whether we're talking about resilient power grid technologies, more efficient water systems, or equitable mobility services – has always been of critical importance," said Jessica O. Matthews, Founder and CEO of Uncharted. "Today's communities cannot afford to deploy and manage the smart and sustainable infrastructure solutions that can solve their biggest problems, and the Uncharted Platform aims to fix this."

The Biden Administration's recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build truly smart, sustainable, and equitable cities. With its technology platform, successfully proven in Poughkeepsie, Uncharted is uniquely suited to support cities and developers as they look to leverage the resources provided by the framework to achieve their infrastructure development goals. Through the launch of its III program, Uncharted will achieve this on a national scale, accelerating smart city development at a critical moment for the United States.

"The City of Poughkeepsie is excited to be a leader in demonstrating a new paradigm for last mile public infrastructure development and management in partnership with Uncharted," said Brian Martinez, PhD, Commissioner of Finance for the City of Poughkeepsie. "Technological change in public organizations is rarely viewed as a nexus between interoperability and last mile infrastructure. If we think about lack of interoperability in last mile infrastructure as siloes of service capability, it's easy to see siloes as hindrances to development of efficient, effective and equitable public services – and the City of Poughkeepsie is no different. We look forward to working with Uncharted to use their platform in ways that reimagine city infrastructure as holistic and connected services. In this view, interoperability is a means to support smart economic development, equity, and resiliency, and a way to curb costs."

The Uncharted Platform consists of a robust edge cloud, a digital twin, a distributed ledger, and a suite of plug-and-play solutions for the built environment, including the company's AASHTO HS-20 rated paver solution for storing technology in the ground. With these technologies, the platform reduces the cost of upgrading and scaling last mile infrastructure, and streamlines the secure sharing, analysis, and visualization of last mile infrastructure data, making it easier to finance, plan, deploy, and manage critical infrastructure in cities.

"Addressing the inequitable access to the most basic services for our communities has never been more critical," said Chris Paul, Uncharted investor and professional basketball player. "With the company's recent technological deployment in Poughkeepsie, Uncharted is at an exciting inflection point, and I am looking forward to supporting this next stage of the company's growth."

About Uncharted

Uncharted (formerly Uncharted Power) is an award-winning MWBE-certified Platform as a Service company founded in 2011 on the belief that reliable access to sustainable infrastructure is a human right. Starting first with energy-generating play products before focusing on industrial power solutions in 2017, Uncharted has grown into a cross-industry sustainable infrastructure company that develops platform solutions to bridge the gap between the smart grid and the smart city. To deliver on their expansive vision to build the operating system for last mile infrastructure, among other milestones, Uncharted hired Bill Pugh as Chief Technology Officer, bringing 25 years of networking technology experience spanning smart grid, smart city and IoT innovations. Uncharted is headquartered in New York with a diverse modular workforce of 30+ people across the world, and support from investors like Unseen Capital, Reform Ventures, BBG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Backstage Capital, Magic Johnson Enterprises, WOCstar, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Issa Rae, Hannibal Buress and others. For more information, please visit www.uncharted.city .

