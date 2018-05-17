Uncharted Learning Applauds Illinois Students During National Inventors Month

Jimmy McDermott participated in the MobileMakersEdu program at Prospect High School. During the course, students build 10 working iOS apps using SWIFT language. McDermott created Glimpse, an in-house social media app, that included a community service tracker for students. In addition to creating many other viable apps, McDermott was also the Founder and CEO of a digital consulting studio which he named 162 after his MobileMakerEdu classroom number. After graduating, McDermott continued his passion for inventing and launched Transeo, which he manages as the CTO while attending Boston College.

"The MobileMakersEdu class changed the trajectory of my life," McDermott said. "I was going to be an actor and my life took a turn after this class. I am glad my district took a chance on this program."

In addition, Uncharted Learning's INCubatoredu program offers students an authentic entrepreneurship experience allowing students to create a product or service and compete for funding at the end of the school year.

Inventors Sara Hawe, Michayla Herr and Connor Abel from Barrington High School have successfully created a product and launched a business. These students obtained a provisional patent on a product called Tilt Factor, an accessory for five-gallon water coolers that automatically tilts the cooler when the water level reaches below the spout.

"We learned resilience firsthand when initial feedback about our idea was mixed if not negative," Herr said.

"We persevered, revised our product design and now many schools, athletic clubs and even fast food companies are interested in the functionality of Tilt Factor," Hawe said.

Uncharted Learning congratulates these young inventors, along with many others across the country, for their resilience, teamwork and entrepreneurial spirit.

