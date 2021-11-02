Uncharted Ventures Launches to Support Black Entrepreneurs Transforming the Future of Health and Consumer Goods in the U.S. and Africa

"We are changing the face of venture building by empowering Black and African entrepreneurs" Tweet this

Uncharted Ventures is on a mission to create innovative social change ventures that revolutionize care and increase productivity. In addition to investing in diverse U.S.-based entrepreneurs, Uncharted Ventures is making it even easier to tap into Africa's tech and innovation scene, which has raised over $2.9 billion through 500 deals since the beginning of the year.

The company principally seeks to fund diverse entrepreneurs in markets with a low concentration of capital. Uncharted Ventures helps diverse founded companies overcome obstacles to funding, access technology, and resources, and become market-ready for U.S. and African markets, enabling them to grow.

"We invest patient capital early, adapt quickly, and are passionate about innovation," said founder Michael Akindele. "We are changing the face of venture building by empowering Black and African entrepreneurs, who received just 1.2 percent of the record $137 billion invested in startups in the first half of 2021, which is still not enough investment into the Black and African entrepreneurial communities. At Uncharted Ventures, we are proud to be part of the solution."

Other notable investments include mbue Wellness, an AI-driven startup that uses wearables to monitor health and provide remote comprehensive care; and Surplus, a technology company increasing access to digital services at home and operating micro fulfillment centers in every market that the company serves. Surplus offers rapid delivery of prepared meals, drinks, and daily essentials in under 30 minutes. Entrepreneurs and product-focused startups can get support from Uncharted Ventures at the earliest stages of their development, such as product UX design, engineering support, business development, and operational resources.

SOURCE Uncharted Ventures

