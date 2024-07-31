"Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" Wins 15 Telly Awards

"Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" Takes Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Honors at the 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Show Airs on Discovery and World Fishing Network and Streams on 17 Different Services Including Discovery GO, Waypoint TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV

MIAMI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally televised fishing and adventure show "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller," is known for exploring the hottest destinations and sampling culinary gems while chasing the most highly sought-after game fish species on the planet. In its seventh season, the show has been awarded 15 Telly Awards, including gold in editing, and directing, silver in branded content, voiceover and narrative, aerial videography, and sound. Two were also "People's Telly" Awards, demonstrating innovative video work and signaling to the industry that someone is at the top of their field. Entries that are shortlisted by both the judges and the public gain massive credibility and interest.

Blue Marlin catch and release while filming an episode for Uncharted Waters in the Galápagos Islands Peter Miller

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries worldwide. Joining Peter Miller, this year's winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV, NASA, the NBA's LA Clippers, PlayStation Studios, TelevisaUnivison and more.

"This is a tremendous honor that speaks volumes to the effort that my team and I put in to produce the show," said Executive Producer, Creator, and Host Peter Miller. "It is truly a labor of love to capture these epic moments on camera with my team. I couldn't be more fired up."

"Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" airs on Discovery and World Fishing Network and streams 17 different services including Discovery GO, Waypoint TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV, to name a few. The two episodes earning gold Telly Awards showcase the diversity of the program's appeal. The first features three-time Super Bowl Champion "Stone Cold" Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs catching his first sailfish and tuna. The other episode highlights Miller and his wife Alessia's first wedding anniversary with a second honeymoon to Panama, along with a side quest: a rooster fish to cross off the bucket list.

"The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," said Amanda Needham, managing director of the Telly Awards.

In seven seasons, "Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" has gone beyond the frame of traditional fishing shows by captivating audiences with the full story leading up to the moment of the trophy catch. Viewers are immersed in the culture and flavors of the people who call these international destinations home, learning all about the waters of these elusive species of fish. Miller previously won seven Telly Awards in 2016 for his previous show "Bass 2 Billfish" which aired on NBC Sports.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners. More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

About Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller:

"Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller" is a nationally televised fishing and adventure show airing on the Discovery Channel and the World Fishing Network and streams 17 different services including Discovery GO, Waypoint TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Each episode features some of the best fishing locations in the world. While focusing on the lifestyle, unique landmarks, culinary gems, and local flair that make each destination so colorful, Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller explores the fishing hot spots and hidden treasures — bringing you along for the journey.

Peter Miller is an Emmy-Nominated television host, producer, spokesperson, philanthropist, professional angler winning or placing in more than 130 tournaments, including three World Sailfish Championships. An expert fisherman by trade, his lifelong passion for the ocean has garnered him multiple awards and sponsorship deals with leading outdoor and lifestyle brands including Mercury Marine, Yeti, Starbrite, West Marine, Invincible boats, Salt Life and Citizen Watches, to name a few. Miller has also had the opportunity to appear alongside celebrities such as LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ice Cube, Randy Moss, Kevin Hart, Usain Bolt, and Patrick Dempsey.

Most importantly, Miller is an outspoken wildlife and environmental conservationist, working alongside the Everglades Foundation, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Captains for Clean Water. Through his efforts, these organizations have been able to raise multiple millions of dollars for conservation. Miller has collaborated with national philanthropic organizations, including After School All Stars, Heroes on the Water, 22 Kill, The National Down Syndrome Society and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Peter has granted six wishes thus far.

More than just a professional sportsman, Miller is truly a man for all seasons, an unparalleled brand ambassador and a genuine family man. Originally from New York, he currently resides in Miami, Florida with his wife Alessia and enjoys spending time with his four children, maintaining classic cars, djembe drumming and paddle boarding.

Find Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller Online:

Website: https://www.unchartedwaterstv.com

Facebook: /PeterMiller.UnchartedWaters/

Twitter: @PeterMillerFish

Instagram: @PeterMillerFishing / @unchartedwaterstv

YouTube: UnchartedWaterswithPeterMiller

Media Contact:

Carrie Kerner

M: 305-206-0393

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Peter Miller