Unclaimed Baggage Releases Annual 'Found Report,' Offering Rare Glimpse Inside America's Luggage

From Rat Poison to $43,000 Diamond Earrings, This One-of-a-Kind Report Reveals the Most Incredible and Bizarre Items Packed by Travelers

SCOTTSBORO, Ala., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unclaimed Baggage, the nation's only retailer of lost luggage from airlines, today released its third annual "Found Report," providing a snapshot into the top items discovered in orphaned luggage over the past year. From everyday essentials to high-value fashion staples and flat-out weird finds, each item offers unique insight into current consumer and travel trends.

Unclaimed Baggage Found Report Graphic Miss North Dakota USA 2025 State Costume – “Aurora Borealis” Designed by Ryan Castillo, 2025 Articulated Robotic Unit

"Each year, I am amazed at the treasures discovered in luggage and what it reveals about our society," said Bryan Owens, the company's owner. "After more than 55 years of reclaiming the lost and rejected for good, we often believe we've seen it all. But then we uncover something like a matching set of Samurai swords, a fully-assembled robot, a Dolce & Gabbana jeweled jacket or gold-plated golf clubs, and we are reminded of why the annual 'Found Report' exists."

The Reality of Lost Luggage

In 2025, nearly 10 billion passengers traveled by air globally. With an average of 27 million travelers flying every day, even the most advanced baggage systems miss a handoff from time to time. While over 99.9% of all checked bags find their way back, a rare few take a detour.

After an extensive 90-day search by airlines, bags that are not reunited with their original owners are officially deemed orphaned, and travelers are compensated for their belongings. The abandoned bags are then sent to Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama, where the contents are either sold for retail, repurposed for charity or recycled responsibly.

A Glimpse into America's Travel Trends

The handpicked items revealed in the "Found Report" provide a glimpse into the unique items that arrive at Unclaimed Baggage each year. This year's report highlights the following:

The Top 10 Most Fascinating Finds : From a bee-keeping suit to a custom set of diamond-studded grills made from 10K gold, you never know what's packed deep inside someone's luggage.

: From a bee-keeping suit to a custom set of diamond-studded grills made from 10K gold, you never know what's packed deep inside someone's luggage. The Most Valuable Finds: Travelers flew in style with luxury items such as a $35,000 Rolex, a $10,800 Chanel handbag and a $12,500 Balenciaga leather jacket.

Travelers flew in style with luxury items such as a $35,000 Rolex, a $10,800 Chanel handbag and a $12,500 Balenciaga leather jacket. Curated Discoveries: Dive into each category, including weird and exotic finds, the latest fashion, cutting-edge gadgets, historical artifacts, musical instruments, coin collections, pop culture collectibles and sports memorabilia—Saquon Barkley and Paul "Bear" Bryant autograph anyone?

Dive into each category, including weird and exotic finds, the latest fashion, cutting-edge gadgets, historical artifacts, musical instruments, coin collections, pop culture collectibles and sports memorabilia—Saquon Barkley and Paul "Bear" Bryant autograph anyone? Travel Trends: Viral fashion items such as the famous Trader Joe's tote bag and large amounts of traditional and unique gold pieces provide a snapshot into the top trends consumers are following.

Viral fashion items such as the famous Trader Joe's tote bag and large amounts of traditional and unique gold pieces provide a snapshot into the top trends consumers are following. Found Stories: A suitcase packed with rat poison? A set of fake human bones? An unlikely reunion with a treasured religious memento? Some bags offer stories of mystery, humor and authentic human moments.

Additional sections worth noting include the most commonly found items unpacked and a section on travel tips and tricks for avoiding lost luggage.

"The trends identified are just as fascinating as the items themselves," said Matt Owens, SVP of Commercial Strategy. "The 'Found Report' provides a detailed overview of how our habits, values and priorities are evolving. Over time, I believe the report will serve as a cultural time capsule, helping us understand not only where we've been, but where we're going as a society."

More than 55 Years of Reclaiming the Lost for Good

Founded in 1970, Unclaimed Baggage welcomes approximately 1 million visitors annually to its 50,000-square-foot retail store in Scottsboro, Alabama, while its robust online store brings thousands of newly unpacked finds each week to customers across the globe. Through its philanthropic arm, Reclaimed for Good™, Unclaimed Baggage also partners with charitable organizations across the world to give items a second life and newfound purpose.

Unclaimed Baggage's third annual "Found Report" can be found at this link: https://unclaimedbaggage.com/foundreport.

Experiencing the "Found Report"

In tandem with the Found Report's release, Unclaimed Baggage is hosting a special pop-up event in New York City to offer a tangible look at select items featured in the report. The event is open to the public from March 6-8 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002.

For the first time, Unclaimed Baggage is launching a nationwide "treasure hunt" promotion for online and in-store guests. Between March 5 and June 13, shoppers will receive a collectible card with each purchase, featuring top finds from the "Found Report." The first person to complete the set—a collection of 10 cards revealing a unique code—wins an all-expenses-paid treasure-hunting weekend in Scottsboro, including travel, lodging, meals and a $1,000 Unclaimed Baggage gift card.

Additionally, on Saturday, June 13, Unclaimed Baggage will host its first annual Unclaimed Auction event, offering shoppers the unique opportunity to bid on select items highlighted in the "Found Report", as well as other one-of-a-kind finds and unprocessed mystery suitcases from real loads of lost luggage. For more information, visit unclaimedbaggage.com.

About Unclaimed Baggage

Located in Scottsboro, Alabama, Unclaimed Baggage is a one-of-a-kind retail store and the country's only merchant of unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents. Unclaimed Baggage offers a treasure trove of goods that airlines have been unable to reunite with their former owners. The store has made national news for its ever-changing array of unique items from around the world, all sold at an incredible value. As part of its commitment to service and generosity, the company created the Reclaimed for Good foundation which has given millions of dollars' worth of product and profit to meet needs around the globe.

