UNCLE BEN'S® Partners with Retailers to Donate More Than $24,000 to Schools Nationwide

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The UNCLE BEN'S® Brand is teaming up with local retailers across the country to donate more than $24,000 to schools as part of its annual BEN'S BEGINNERS™ program. As part of the program, retailers select local schools to receive a donation to encourage healthy eating in their communities.

Donations from Albertsons, Hannaford, Raleys and Stater Brothers will contribute to cafeteria upgrades and overall improvements at the following schools:

Brooksfield School in McLean, Virginia

Dr. Lewis S. Libby Elementary School in Milford, Maine

Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton, Iowa

John Wetten Elementary School in Gladstone, Oregon

Madison Elementary School in Riverside, California

Maple Elementary School in Fullerton, California

Ridley Middle School in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania

in Rita Cannan Elementary School in Reno, Nevada

"This year, we saw more retailer participation in the BEN'S BEGINNERS™ program than ever before, making it possible for us to nearly double our 2017 donation," said Ashley Findlay, senior brand manager, UNCLE BEN'S®. "We're grateful for retailer partners that share our dedication to promoting healthier eating at schools and in communities across the country."

Principal Tricia Clark of Dr. Lewis S. Libby School in Milford, Maine, spoke of her school's donation. "Schools play an integral role in shaping children's eating habits and we are so grateful that this donation will allow us to foster a culture of health for our students. We're excited to purchase new cafeteria tables with support from this UNCLE BEN'S® program."

Some of the benefits that kids who cook experience include eating more nutritious foods, performing better in school and making long-lasting memories. Throughout its seven years, the BEN'S BEGINNERS™ program has motivated thousands of families to cook together and has donated more than $1,000,000 to families and schools across the country. For information on UNCLE BEN'S® and BEN'S BEGINNERS™, family-friendly recipe ideas and cooking tips, visit https://beginners.unclebens.com/.

About the UNCLE BEN'S Brand

The UNCLE BEN'S Brand, the number one rice brand in the world, is proud to offer a wide range of rice dishes with flavors and textures that will help bring more to your meals, both for savory main courses and convenient side dishes. The UNCLE BEN'S Brand offers a wide variety of white, whole grain brown, and flavored rice in cook times ranging from 90 seconds to 30 minutes, as well as rice for food service operations such as restaurants, schools and hospitals. The first mass-produced parboiled rice, UNCLE BEN'S Brand products can be found around the world. The UNCLE BEN'S Brand products are manufactured by Mars Food, part of Mars, Incorporated. For more information, visit https://beginners.unclebens.com/.

About Mars Food

Mars Food is a fast-growing dinnertime food business, making tastier, healthier, easier meals that bring the world to the dinner table. Headquartered in London, Mars Food's portfolio of leading brands includes: UNCLE BEN'S®, DOLMIO®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, MASTERFOODS®, MIRACOLI®, TASTY BITE®, SUZI WAN®, EBLY®, ROYCO®, KAN TONG®, ABU SIOUF®, RARIS®, and PAMESELLO®. Our purpose – Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. – drives our business to be a leader in health & wellbeing and sustainability. Mars Food is a segment of Mars, Incorporated.

SOURCE UNCLE BEN’S® Brand