Uncle Bud's Announces Partnership With NHL Star, Seth Jones

"I've been closely following Seth's explosive path since he entered the NHL, and he is clearly a force to be reckoned with," said Garrett Greller Co-Founder, Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD. "More than just a champion on the ice, Seth has a drive and passion that is evident in everything he takes on. His commitment to the greater good and status as an authentic changemaker is exactly what we are looking for in a brand ambassador. His incredible dynamic will fuel our leadership in the category, providing more and more consumers with relief," added Greller.

As the son of NBA star, Ronald "Popeye" Jones and brother of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb, sports and athletic excellence is part of Jones' DNA. He began playing hockey at six years old and, in 2013, was selected fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in the NHL Entry Draft. After two seasons playing for the United States National Team Development Program, Jones joined the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Portland Winterhawks. Jones has represented the United States several times internationally. He won back-to-back gold medals at the 2011 and 2012 IIHF World U18 Championships. and was a member of the gold medal-winning 2013 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship team.

On August 11, 2020, Jones set a record during the fourth longest game in NHL history, playing 65 minutes and six seconds, the most ice-time logged in a single game. Jones is also a patron of the arts, has a love of cooking and supports causes that are close to his heart. These include the local children's hospitals that he visits, and local hockey program that he is working with to build a shooting and training room. He also helps to fund youth hockey scholarships for families in need. As the highest-drafted black player in NHL history (a title he shares with Evander Kane), Jones is extremely conscientious of his status in sports as a role model and has embraced his role as a face of diversity in the NHL.

"What I love about this partnership is the authentic synergy between myself and the brand. We share so many values, from putting family first, to being laser-focused on success, with a passion for uplifting others," said Seth Jones. "I am so excited about what we will be able to accomplish together in growing this category, which by 2024, will be a 20 billion dollar industry. There is so much potential as more and more people will not only be able to understand how Hemp and CBD can play a tremendous role in improving their wellness, but that they will be able to instantly incorporate it into their lives. Personally, I noticed an immediate difference in the recovery of acute aches and pains, and an enhancement of my overall well-being when I began using Uncle Bud's. As an athlete, I now consider the products daily essentials. They have become a critical part of my routine, in everything from day-to-day training to preparing for the season's games," added Jones.

Following Co-Founder Garrett Greller's arthritis diagnosis at age 14, Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD was born out of his necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness solutions. Frustrated with a lack of accessible, natural remedies to address his symptoms, Greller set out to create safe, natural, inexpensive solutions using the most effective ingredients nature has to offer. Since its launch, the brand has realized exponential growth, quickly amassing a loyal consumer following due to its affordability and superior, non-psychoactive CBD and Hemp wellness formulations. Priced at under $30, the robust product range is widely distributed via www.unclebudshemp.com, and retailers nationwide, including Kohl's, The Vitamin Shoppe, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond and many more.

