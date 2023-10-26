Uncle Funky's Daughter Marks Year 5 of the Buy-Get-Give, #CurlOutCancer Campaign During Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Post this

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October, serves as a critical reminder of the importance of early detection, support, and the ongoing pursuit of a cure for breast cancer. Uncle Funky's Daughter, a brand known for its commitment to natural hair care, beauty, and wellness, has chosen to utilize its platform to contribute to this vital cause.

Buy - Get - Give #CurlOutCancer, an initiative launched by Uncle Funky's Daughter in 2018, has become a rallying point for both the natural hair community and breast cancer awareness advocates. The campaign encourages individuals to embrace their unique curls while supporting those affected by breast cancer. As part of the initiative, Uncle Funky's Daughter donates hair care products to reputable breast cancer research and support organizations.

"At Uncle Funky's Daughter, we believe in the power of self-expression and the strength of community," says CEO and Founder, Renée Morris. "Our Buy - Get - Give, #CurlOutCancer campaign is a reflection of our commitment to these ideals, combining the celebration of natural beauty with the critical mission of raising breast cancer awareness and funding research."

Throughout the month of October, Uncle Funky's Daughter will feature various activities and promotions, including a team walk with Susan G Komen in honor of their very own teammate who is currently fighting breast cancer, educational content on the importance of breast self-exams and mammograms and they will highlight the stories of local Houstonians who have battled and overcome breast cancer. Additionally, the Buy - Give - Give Initiative will be happening all month long, where if you make a purchase of $35 or more, you will receive a free Deluxe Size item from Uncle Funky's Daughter and that same item will be donated to a breast cancer organization.

The brand invites its customers and supporters to join in the Buy - Give - Give, #CurlOutCancer movement by sharing their unique curl journeys on social media, using the hashtag and encouraging others to get screened and educated about breast cancer.

"Breast cancer is a major concern that affects millions of lives around the world, including our own Uncle Funky's Daughter community," notes Morris. "Through our Buy - Give - Give, #CurlOutCancer, we aim to create a space where beauty, empowerment, and advocacy intersect, inspiring positive change."

Uncle Funky's Daughter is thrilled to mark the 5th year of the Buy - Give - Give, #CurlOutCancer campaign and invites all to be part of this meaningful initiative during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Together, they hope to make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer, offering support, raising awareness, and promoting early detection.

For more information on Uncle Funky's Daughter and the Buy - Give - Give, #CurlOutCancer campaign, please visit www.UncleFunkysDaughter.com or follow them on Instagram at @UncleFunkysDaughter

About Uncle Funky's Daughter:

Uncle Funky's Daughter is a well-known brand in the natural hair care industry, dedicated to providing high-quality, clean, and effective hair care products. Ran by Curl Chief Officer, Renée Morris, the brand has built a loyal following for its commitment to promoting self-expression, natural beauty, and overall wellness.

