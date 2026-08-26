Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Announces Two New Stores Coming to King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Moorestown, New Jersey in Late 2027

King of Prussia location will mark the specialty grocer's first Pennsylvania marketplace, while the Moorestown opening will expand Uncle Giuseppe's growing presence in New Jersey.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace announces plans to open two new locations in late 2027: its first Pennsylvania marketplace in King of Prussia and a new South Jersey marketplace in Moorestown.

The two stores represent the next step in Uncle Giuseppe's continued expansion throughout the Northeast, bringing the marketplace to Pennsylvania for the first time while establishing a new presence in South Jersey.

The new marketplaces will be located at:

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania: DeKalb Plaza, 320 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406

DeKalb Plaza, 320 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Moorestown, New Jersey: East Gate Square, 1311 Nixon Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Both locations are expected to open in late 2027, and RIPCO Real Estate brokered both leases. Additional details, including specific opening dates, store hours, and grand-opening celebrations, will be announced closer to opening.

"King of Prussia and Moorestown are two markets we've been looking at for some time," said Carl DelPrete, CEO and co-founder of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace. "As we grow, we're careful about where we go. We look for communities where we believe our stores will be a good fit and where customers are looking for fresh, quality food and good service. We're very excited about both locations."

The King of Prussia marketplace, in the DeKalb Shopping Center, will mark an important milestone for Uncle Giuseppe's as the company's first location in Pennsylvania, expanding the brand beyond its established New York and New Jersey footprint.

"Pennsylvania has been part of our growth plans for a while, and King of Prussia is a great place for us to start," DelPrete said. "It's a strong market, and it gives us an opportunity to introduce Uncle Giuseppe's to a lot of new customers. The focus will be the same as it is in every one of our stores: freshness, quality, consistency and taking care of the customer."

In Moorestown, Uncle Giuseppe's will continue to build on its presence in New Jersey. Located at East Gate Square, the new marketplace will bring the Uncle Giuseppe's experience to customers throughout South Jersey and the greater Philadelphia region.

"New Jersey has been very good to us, and we continue to see opportunities there," DelPrete said. "Moorestown gives us a chance to reach customers in South Jersey and continue growing in a market where people already know Uncle Giuseppe's. We think it's a very good fit for what we do."

Both new marketplaces are expected to offer the signature departments and fresh food experiences for which Uncle Giuseppe's has become known, including fresh mozzarella made in-store, house-made pasta, full-service meat and seafood departments, an Italian deli, scratch bakery, extensive prepared foods, fresh produce, specialty cheeses, imported Italian products, catering and a complete selection of traditional grocery items.

Much of the Uncle Giuseppe's experience centers on food prepared fresh and in full view of the customer. Guests can see pasta being shaped, mozzarella being made, bread coming out of the oven, and meats being cut to order throughout the marketplace.

The King of Prussia and Moorestown openings will continue a period of steady growth for Uncle Giuseppe's, following the opening of its Greenvale, New York, marketplace at Wheatley Plaza in August 2026 and the planned opening of its Levittown, New York, location at the end of this year.

"We've always said we want to grow at a steady pace and make sure we do it the right way," DelPrete said. "It's not about opening stores just to open stores. The location has to make sense, and we have to be confident that we can deliver the same quality and experience customers expect from Uncle Giuseppe's. That's really how we look at growth."

Hiring for both locations has already begun, with opportunities across management, deli, bakery, meat, seafood, prepared foods, produce, grocery, customer service, and other departments. Interested applicants can visit UncleG.com/careers for more information.

Experience Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

At Uncle Giuseppe's, every visit is more than a shopping trip; it's an experience. From the moment guests walk through the door, they're welcomed into the vibrant energy of a traditional Italian marketplace, filled with the aroma of fresh-baked bread, homemade meals made from scratch, and handcrafted specialties prepared right before their eyes.

Catering to the whole family, Uncle Giuseppe's also carries a full product line of natural and organic products, including organic baby food and healthy meals for kids' lunches. Aisles are lined with hand-selected ingredients and artisan-crafted foods that celebrate freshness, quality, and authenticity.

Throughout each store, customers will find foods being made from scratch every day, from fresh pasta and mozzarella to breads, pastries, prepared meals, and more. Our butchers cut meat to order, our bakers work throughout the day, and our kitchens prepare many of the same dishes our customers grew up with. This commitment to making food fresh, in-store, and every day has always been central to the Uncle Giuseppe's experience.

With 13 locations across New York and New Jersey, including the newest store at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale, Uncle Giuseppe's continues to expand in 2026 with one additional opening: Levittown, NY, in late Q4. Looking ahead to Q3 2027, Uncle Giuseppe's will open two additional marketplaces at East Gate Square in Moorestown, NJ, and in King of Prussia, PA, marking the company's first Pennsylvania location.

As they expand, they stay true to their founding promise: Made fresh. Sold fresh. Every day.

SOURCE Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace