Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Pop-Up Returns to Fire Island for Summer Season

Guests can order groceries and catering at uncleg.com for next-day ferry delivery, with the same online pricing as in-store

OCEAN BEACH, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace is making it even easier for Fire Island residents, weekenders, and summer guests to enjoy their favorite Uncle G's items all season long. Guests can place grocery and catering orders online at uncleg.com for convenient next-day ferry delivery, with the same prices online as in-store.

Uncle Giuseppe's also offers catering via a ferry delivery service, giving Fire Island hosts an easy way to serve fresh, crowd-pleasing favorites for family gatherings, beach weekends, parties, and summer celebrations without leaving the island.

In addition to ferry delivery, Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace is returning to Fire Island with its seasonal pop-up location inside Ocean Beach Trading, bringing fresh flavors, Italian favorites, prepared foods, specialty grocery items, and warm guest service back to the shore.

The Uncle G's Ocean Beach Pop-Up will reopen for the summer season, once again giving guests a convenient way to pick up their favorite Uncle Giuseppe's items while spending time on Fire Island. From beach-day lunches and sunset dinners to prepared meals, specialty items, and summer entertaining essentials, the pop-up is designed to make weekends, family gatherings, and extended stays easier and more delicious.

"We were incredibly grateful for the way the Fire Island community welcomed us last summer," said Carl DelPrete, CEO of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace. "Our guests told us they loved having Uncle G's right there in Ocean Beach, and we're excited to return for another season. Whether they're shopping in person at the pop-up, ordering groceries online for ferry delivery, or planning catering for a summer gathering, we're proud to bring the Uncle G's experience back to Fire Island."

Through uncleg.com, guests can order groceries for next-day ferry delivery and enjoy the same pricing they would find in-store. The service is ideal for stocking up before a weekend stay, planning a beach house dinner, or ensuring the refrigerator is stocked before guests arrive.

Located inside Ocean Beach Trading, the seasonal pop-up will feature a curated selection of Uncle Giuseppe's prepared foods, specialty items, and summer-ready favorites, all designed for beach living, easy entertaining, and effortless meals.

Evan Brett, Owner of Ocean Beach Trading, added: "Having Uncle Giuseppe's in Ocean Beach last summer was a great addition for our customers and the community. The quality, freshness, and convenience were exactly what people were looking for, and we're excited to welcome them back for another season."

Whether shopping the Ocean Beach Pop-Up in person or placing grocery and catering orders online, Fire Island guests can visit uncleg.com to order for next-day ferry delivery service, with the same prices online as in-store.

About Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

At Uncle Giuseppe's, every visit is more than a shopping trip; it's an experience. From the moment guests walk through the door, they're welcomed into the vibrant energy of a traditional Italian marketplace, filled with the aroma of fresh-baked bread, homemade meals made from scratch, and handcrafted specialties prepared right before their eyes. Catering to the whole family, Uncle Giuseppe's also carries a full product line of natural and organic products, including organic baby food and healthy meals for kids' lunches.

Aisles are lined with hand-selected ingredients and artisan-crafted foods that celebrate freshness, quality, and authenticity. Each department is built around the art of food: pasta being shaped, fresh mozzarella being made, and meats sliced to order, all in full view so guests can connect with the craft behind every meal. The atmosphere is festive and customer-centric, with team members taking pride in making every guest feel like family.

With 12 locations across New York and New Jersey, including the newest store at Sayville Plaza in Bohemia, Uncle Giuseppe's continues to expand in 2026 with two additional openings: Greenvale in August 2026 and Levittown in late Q4. As they expand, they stay true to their founding promise: Made fresh. Sold fresh. Every day.

SOURCE Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace