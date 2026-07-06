Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Announces August 14 Opening Date for New Greenvale Store, Plans to Hire 250 Team Members

New Wheatley Plaza location will open for business on August 14; ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace announced that its new Greenvale, N.Y., location at Wheatley Plaza will officially open for business on August 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. The company also announced plans to hire approximately 250 team members for the new store as part of its broader plan to hire approximately 1,000 team members over the next 12 months as Uncle Giuseppe's continues to grow across the Northeast, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The new Greenvale marketplace will create a significant number of jobs on Nassau County's North Shore, with openings across all departments, including deli, meat, seafood, bakery, prepared foods, produce, grocery, cashiering, customer service, and management. Skilled food professionals are especially encouraged to apply, including bakers and bread makers, cake decorators, butchers, seafood mongers, pizza makers, pasta and mozzarella makers, baristas, chocolatiers, and other culinary and fresh-food specialists.

In addition to generous benefits, a 401(k) with company match for eligible employees, and a 25% employee discount on purchases, select positions, including experienced Deli Specialists, offer pay up to $25 per hour based on experience and qualifications.

"Our team members are the heart and soul of every Uncle Giuseppe's," said Carl DelPrete, CEO and co-founder of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace. "We are a company that believes in made fresh, sold fresh every day in every store, and it takes hardworking, dedicated people who care about the food and care about the customers. We are always looking for the best people to join the team, become part of the Uncle G family, work hard, learn, grow, and be part of something special."

Located at 130 Wheatley Plaza, the new Greenvale store will serve communities across Nassau County's North Shore, including Greenvale, Roslyn, Old Westbury, Brookville, Glen Cove, Oyster Bay, Locust Valley, and surrounding areas.

Uncle Giuseppe's is seeking both full-time and part-time candidates, with opportunities for experienced food professionals as well as individuals looking to begin or grow a career in the grocery and hospitality industries. Walk-in interviews are also available at the on-site hiring trailer at the Greenvale location on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at uncleg.com/greenvale.

Experience Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

At Uncle Giuseppe's, every visit is more than a shopping trip; it's an experience. From the moment guests walk through the door, they're welcomed into the vibrant energy of a traditional Italian marketplace, filled with the aroma of fresh-baked bread, homemade meals made from scratch, and handcrafted specialties prepared right before their eyes.

Catering to the whole family, Uncle Giuseppe's also carries a full product line of natural and organic products, including organic baby food and healthy meals for kids' lunches. Aisles are lined with hand-selected ingredients and artisan-crafted foods that celebrate freshness, quality, and authenticity.

Each department is built around the art of food: pasta being shaped, fresh mozzarella being made, and meats sliced to order, all in full view so guests can connect with the craft behind every meal. The atmosphere is festive and customer-centric, with team members taking pride in making every guest feel like family.

With 12 locations across New York and New Jersey, including the newest store at Sayville Plaza in Bohemia, Uncle Giuseppe's continues to expand in 2026 with two additional openings: Greenvale on August 14th, 2026, and Levittown in late Q4. As they expand, they stay true to their founding promise: Made fresh. Sold fresh. Every day.

SOURCE Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace