Uncle Herbs' Limited Edition HIGHker's Lunchbox Now Available at Select Dispensaries
The artist-designed collectible comes with an assortment of the company's most popular products
Sep 24, 2020, 11:57 ET
PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Herbs, the award-winning brand of cannabis-infused products in Arizona, announced that its limited edition HIGHker's Lunchbox is now available at select dispensaries.
The unique, artist-designed collectible comes filled with some of the company's most popular products, including:
- Botanical Joint Salve - 250mg
- Dried Pineapple - 100mg
- Peanut Butter Pretzels - 100mg
- Cherry Bombs - 100mg
- Natural Chapstick - 20mg
The HIGHker's Lunchbox is available at these select dispensaries:
Nirvana Center
2 N. 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
602-730-3236
Phoenix Relief Center
6330 S 35th Ave $104
Phoenix, AZ 85041
602-276-3401
Untamed Herbs
200 N Tonto Street
Payson, AZ 85541
928-474-2420
Sticky Saguaro
12338 East Riggs Road
Chandler, AZ 85249
602-644-9188
Green Hills Patient Center
3191 S White Mountain Rd
Show Low, AZ 85901
928-537-4888
Curaleaf
All locations, including:
Bell
Camelback
Central
Gilbert
Glendale
Midtown
Pavilions
Youngtown
See Curaleaf's website for dispensary addresses: curaleaf.com/locations
Due to the limited edition nature of the HIGHker's Lunchbox, customers are encouraged to call the dispensary first and confirm availability. Brandy Page Jones, Wholesale Manager at Uncle Herbs, said she expects the fun and useful lunchbox to sell out quickly.
"Everyone loves the HIGHker's Lunchbox," she said. "We had a lot of fun putting it together and people seem to really appreciate the thoughtfulness and creativity that went into it. I hope everyone that wants one, can get one, before they're sold out."
Uncle Herbs products are loved throughout Arizona. The company is respected because they use natural and wholesome ingredients, and carefully craft their products in small batches to ensure the highest quality.
The company has won numerous awards, including: "Best Edible" from the Phoenix New Times, and at the 710 Cup.
The HIGHker's Lunchbox was designed by Jasmin Meier - an internationally known artist and illustrator based in Byron Bay, Australia. Her work has been seen around the globe and includes commissions from some of the most popular brands in the world.
Learn more by calling Brandy Page Jones at 602.619.8606 or emailing: [email protected]
