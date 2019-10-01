Uncle Herbs Named "Best Edible" in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Herbs, a line of cannabis-infused products produced since 2013 by Untamed Herbs Dispensary in Payson, has been awarded "Best Edible" in Phoenix. The prestigious award was granted by Phoenix New Times, and is highlighted in the publication's "Best of Phoenix 2019" edition.

According to the publication, Uncle Herbs "uniquely delicious edibles, specifically the organic vegan gummies, are a true standout in the wide selection of products."

The publication also noted Uncle Herbs' reliability and quality. "The consistent quality of these gummies ensures that the only surprise you'll get from them will be the initial reaction to just how damn good these things taste," the article stated.

Andrew Provencio, Founder and President of Uncle Herbs, said he is extremely proud of the company's product line.

"We set out to create the best edibles on the market, and I am humbled by this recognition," he said. "We strive everyday to create the highest quality products available, and are honored to receive this prestigious award."

Uncle Herbs product line includes infused Cherry Drops, Lemon Drops, Vegan Organic Watermelon Rings, Dried Apricots and Pineapples, Peach Rings, and Mixed Nut Clusters. The infused edibles include its famous Hippy Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, and its famed Bigfoot Chocolate Bar, which won Best Edible at the 710 Cup in 2016.

Untamed Herbs also developed a new type of THC soft gelcaps called "Chill Pills." The product line includes Day Caps (a sativa formula), Anytime (a hybrid blend), and Evening (an indica formula).

Uncle Herbs products are available at finer dispensaries throughout Arizona.

Learn more by calling 928-474-2420.

To view a copy of the Phoenix New Times "Best of Phoenix" edition, visit: bit.ly/BestEdible

Media:

Innovation Agency

Inov8.us

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE Uncle Herbs