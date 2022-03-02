Uncle Matt's Organic® Launches Matt50™

CLERMONT, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic ®, the nation's #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, is excited to announce the launch of Matt50™ Orange Juice Beverage. Matt50™ contains half the sugar and calories as regular OJ and is boosted with 100% DV Vitamin C, plus prebiotics and probiotics for gut health and immune support. Matt50™ is now available at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and is also available for purchase directly at Shop.UncleMatts.com .

Uncle Matt's Organic® Matt50™

"Uncle Matt's Organic® orange juice is the best-selling on the market, so we are excited to offer consumers who are seeking a great-tasting, lower sugar and calorie option with the launch of Matt50™," said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic®.

"You can now have your juice and drink it too with just 50 calories per serving. Sweetened with organic stevia, Matt50™ delivers on taste and nutrition with a delicious blend of sun-kissed oranges, 100% of Vitamin C per serving as well as prebiotics and probiotics for immune and digestive health support," she concluded.

Matt50™ Fast Facts:

50 Calories per 8 fl. oz serving

100% DV Vitamin C per serving from OJ and Acerola cherry

1 Gram Prebiotic per 8 oz, clinically proven with 14 clinical trials to support gut health

1 Billion Probiotics per 8 oz, clinically proven in over 20 clinical trials to support immune and digestive health

Sweetened with Organic Stevia

No Toxic Pesticides, GMOs or Artificial Junk

USDA Certified Organic

Certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project

The average American consumes more than three times the recommended amount of sugar , so finding ways to reduce intake without sacrificing on taste is key. When exploring alternatives to table sugar, the American Heart Association has stated that leaning on natural alternatives to sugar, like stevia, may be your best option. Uncle Matt's Organic® Matt50™ contains organic Reb M Stevia, which delivers the desired, sugar-like sweetness that consumers want, with zero calories, and without the health concerns associated with artificial sweeteners.

Uncle Matt's Organic® Matt50™ is now available in a family friendly 52 oz size at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and is also available for purchase directly at Shop.UncleMatts.com . More store announcements will be communicated through the brand's social channels in the coming weeks. SRP: $6.49 for a 52 oz Bottle

With the addition of Matt50™, there is a functional Uncle Matt's Organic® offering for everyone in the family, including: Ultimate Immune® Organic Orange Juice , Ultimate Defense® Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics , Ultimate Shots and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D in addition to its core Orange and Grapefruit juices and line of Lemonades.

Uncle Matt's Organic® produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. As the nation's oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt's Organic® is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices and fruit. All of Uncle Matt Organic® products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project.

For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com .

About Uncle Matt's Organic®

Uncle Matt's Organic® is the nation's oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's Organic® products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's Organic® products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit UncleMatts.com . Sip and share the love on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic . #LoveAtFirstSip

