Uncle Matt's Organic® Launches Ultimate Athlete®

#1 Selling Organic Orange Juice Brand Expands Wellness Shots Line to Support Your Sport™

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic ®, the nation's #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, announces today the launch of Uncle Matt's Organic® Ultimate Athlete® Pre-Workout Shot, aimed to boost athletic performance, hydrate and reduce oxidative stress—all in one gulp. The 2 oz shot was formulated in collaboration with the Denver Broncos' in-house chef and is a proprietary blend of organic beets, orange juice, coconut water, ginger, and lemon juice designed to support peak performance. The shots are now available on https://shop.UncleMatts.com and will be rolling out to select retailers nationwide in the next few months.

Uncle Matt's Organic® Ultimate Athlete®

Uncle Matt's Organic® Ultimate Athlete® Shot starts with the highest quality OJ, using only 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. The juice is blended with powerfully proven multi-functional ingredients like:

Organic Beet Juice & Powder: This ingredient can't be "beet" for a boost in athletic performance as well as reduced muscle soreness.

This ingredient can't be "beet" for a boost in athletic performance as well as reduced muscle soreness. Organic Coconut Water: Coconut water is a naturally sweet source of hydration without any added sugar. It contains electrolytes like potassium and sodium that help your body maintain fluids and sustain performance.

Organic Ginger Juice: Scientific studies say strenuous physical activity can lead to increased oxidative stress and inflammation. Ginger contains antioxidant compounds like gingerols that have anti-inflammatory properties to combat that.

gingerols Organic Lemon Juice: Lemons, an abundant source of Vitamin C , have been studied for their potential impacts on lowering stroke risks and preventing asthma.

"We wanted to create a great-tasting pre-workout shot that would support sports and fitness goals without chemicals or caffeine -- Uncle Matt's Organic® Ultimate Athlete® Shot is delicious and organic, but just as effective as the mainstream shots out there," said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic. "This innovation is a great addition to our Ultimate Shots line and is the perfect option for the pro athlete to the weekend warrior and everyone in between looking to help boost athletic performance with organic and multi-functional ingredients," she continued.

Uncle Matt's Organic® Ultimate Athlete® Shot is available now at https://shop.UncleMatts.com with more store announcements being communicated through the brand's social channels in the coming weeks. SRP for one 2oz shot is $3.49 - $3.99. A Case of 6 - 2 oz shots is $24 when you buy direct from Uncle Matt's Organic®.

With the addition of the Ultimate Athlete® Shot , there is a functional Uncle Matt's Organic® offering for everyone in the family, including Uncle Matt's Organic® Superfruit Punch (NEW), Ultimate Immune® Organic Orange Juice , Ultimate Defense® Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics , Ultimate Wellness Juice Shots , Uncle Matt's Organic® No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Boxes , No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Boxes , Orange Light Juice Beverage and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D in addition to its core Organic Orange Juice , Organic Grapefruit Juice and line of No Sugar Added Lemonades .

Uncle Matt's Organic® is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices. All of Uncle Matt's Organic® products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project. For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com .

About Uncle Matt's Organic®

Uncle Matt's Organic® is America's leading better-for-you organic juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's Organic® products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's Organic® products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit UncleMatts.com . Sip and share the love on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic . #LoveAtFirstSip

