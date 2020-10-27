Uncle Matt's Organic® Launches Ultimate Immune Orange Juice Beverage

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic®, the nation's #1 selling brand of Organic Orange Juice, today announces the launch of its Ultimate Immune Orange Juice Beverage, an immune support powerhouse made with organic orange juice, elderberry, 300% of your daily dose of Vitamin C, 50% Vitamin D and 25% Zinc for immune and wellness support. Ultimate Immune was also just named a New Hope 2020 NEXTY Award Winner for Best New Organic Beverage.

"Over the past six months, families have turned to what they associate with daily immune support: Vitamin C-rich Orange Juice," said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic. "As a mom, I was looking for even more ways to naturally boost my family's immune health during this unprecedented time, and I kept circling back to these powerfully-proven ingredients: Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc," she continued. "This trifecta of vitamins – together with the antioxidant elderberry – is the 'ultimate' in immunity support. We are really excited to be able to offer Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Immune directly from our family to yours," Susan stated.

Ultimate Immune Facts:

300% RDA of Vitamin C per serving

50% RDA Vitamin D per serving

25% RDA Zinc per serving

Organic Elderberry Juice

Antioxidants, B Vitamins and Citrus Bio-Flavonoids

No Toxic Pesticides, GMOs or Artificial Junk

USDA Certified Organic

Certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project

Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Immune will be available in a family friendly 52 oz size at Wegmans and Publix, select Whole Foods and Shoprite stores, as well as online at unclematts.com launching soon! More store announcements will be communicated through the brand's social channels in the coming weeks.

With the addition of Ultimate Immune, there is a functional Uncle Matt's Organic offering for everyone in the family, including: Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D , Organic Orange Defense with Turmeric and Probiotics and Organic Orange Energy with Coffeeberry .

Uncle Matt's Organic produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically-grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and GMOs. As the nation's oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt's Organic is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you clean label organic juices that are certified glyphosate residue free. For more information, please visit unclematts.com

About Uncle Matt's Organic

Uncle Matt's Organic® is the nation's oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit unclematts.com or follow along on Facebook @unclematts or Instagram @unclemattsorganic.

