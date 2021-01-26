Uncle Matt's Organic® Offers a New Way to Get Juiced Up with the Launch of its E-commerce Site

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic®, the nation's #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, makes its best-selling organic juices and functional beverages accessible to even more consumers with the launch of its new e-commerce site. The direct-to-consumer platform will offer an array of mixed product bundles and exclusive online offers, like new products, that will create a convenient and exploratory destination to experience the Uncle Matt's Organic brand.

Currently, shipping is available to most of the East Coast, with plans to expand nationwide. The online store brings organic orange juice, lemonade and functional beverage bundles directly to consumers' doors in one to two days via FedEx. Because products are perishable, Uncle Matt's does not ship to PO boxes. The launch of the e-commerce site complements Uncle Matt's Organic's expansive retail presence nationwide – the products can now be found in top retail locations nationwide including Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Publix, Wegmans, Harris Teeter and Ingles.

"Orange juice has seen a steady increase in sales since March, as consumers turn to what they associate with immune health: a good measure of OJ," said Matt McLean, Uncle Matt's Organic Founder and CEO. "Consumers have made their choice for organic orange juice clear, so we wanted to widen our product availability with the launch of our new direct-to-consumer platform. Also, consumer shopping habits have changed due to the pandemic, so we believe this is a relevant time to offer our consumers another destination to purchase and engage with Uncle Matt's Organic," he continued.

Starting today at https://shop.unclematts.com you can order a variety of bundles that include innovation beverages, such as the award-winning Ultimate Immune with Elderberry, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc, or Uncle Matt's No Sugar Added Lemonades, that are 15 calories or less and contain only 1g of fruit sugar.

Uncle Matt's Organic produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically-grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and GMOs. As the nation's oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt's Organic is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices and fruit. All of Uncle Matt's products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project. For more information, please visit unclematts.com or https://shop.unclematts.com.

Uncle Matt's Organic® is the nation's oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit unclematts.com or follow along on Facebook @unclematts or Instagram @unclemattsorganic.

