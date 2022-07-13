Uncle Matt's Organic® Proudly Announces B Corp Certification

Leader in Organic Juice and Functional Beverage Categories Meets Highest Standards of Social and Environmental Performance Business Recognition

CLERMONT, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic ®, the nation's #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™™). This recognition authenticates the brand's commitment to sustainability, accountability, and transparency. Uncle Matt's Organic® has strived to balance purpose and profits, while producing the highest quality organic juices and functional beverages for over 22-years.

The B Corp verification process rigorously reviews a company's social and environmental impact from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. The companies that earn this recognition make every effort to create a healthier environment, stronger communities, and purposeful jobs.

"We are very proud to become the first national orange juice brand to receive the B Corp distinction and to join other like-minded organizations trying to do things better," said Matt McLean, Founder and CEO at Uncle Matt's Organic®. "We're also proud of the long-standing heritage of the Uncle Matt's Organic brand and the way we, as a company, continue to stay committed to our core values including positively impacting the environment with organic farming practices to benefit the people and communities we touch. We see this recognition as an opportunity to communicate what's at the heart of our company and that's to provide better-for-you juices and beverages without compromise," he continued.

Uncle Matt's Organic® produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. As the nation's oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt's Organic® is committed to producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices. All of Uncle Matt's Organic® products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project. For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com .

Uncle Matt's Organic® is the nation's oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's Organic® products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit UncleMatts.com or follow along on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic .

