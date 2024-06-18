UNCLE NEAREST FOUNDER FAWN WEAVER'S GROUNDBREAKING BOOK 'LOVE & WHISKEY' DEBUTS NATIONWIDE AFTER SHATTERING WORLD RECORD WITH OVER 25,000 PREORDER SIGNINGS IN 24 HOURS

Weaver's Book Debunks the Mythical Origin Story of Jack Daniel and His Master Distiller Nearest Green, Solidifying Their Legacy as One of America's Greatest True Stories

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the highly anticipated release of Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest written by Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. After a few months of overwhelming pre-order success with Love & Whiskey earning Amazon's top Mover & Shaker spot in addition to holding the No. 1 spot in seven of its eight categories throughout the first pre-order week, the book will now be on shelves across the US, including in retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Hudson, and hundreds of independent bookstores throughout the country. The book's launch follows Weaver's historic achievement of signing over 25,000 preordered copies in just 24 hours, a new record recognized by Guinness World Records.

Fawn Weaver's Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest Debuts on June 18

Love & Whiskey, published by award-winning book producer and publisher Melcher Media, is capturing the attention of readers and critics alike. Publishers Weekly gave it a starred review, noting "It's a powerful portrayal of a largely hidden American history." The book delves into the life and legacy of Nearest Green, the African American distilling genius pivotal in the creation of Jack Daniel's. Set against the backdrop of Lynchburg, Tennessee, it weaves a thrilling blend of personal discovery, historical investigation, and the revelation of a long-overlooked story. Love & Whiskey invites readers to witness a story of enduring friendship, resilience, and the impact of giving credit where it's long overdue. It's an inspiring tale of how uncovering the past can forge new paths and how the spirit of whiskey has connected lives across generations.

"At its core, this book is about love and hope," says Weaver. "At a moment in America's history, where we're all searching for those four-letter words, Love & Whiskey delivers that in spades."

Through extensive research, personal interviews, and uncovering long-buried documents, Weaver highlights the remarkable bond between Nearest Green and Jack Daniel. Daniel's efforts to ensure Green's legacy reflect his deep respect for his mentor, teacher, friend, and first master distiller, making this story one of the greatest examples of allyship in American history. Jack's dedication extended to preserving the stories and achievements of Green's descendants, who continued working alongside Daniel's descendants for generations.

As Weaver intertwines her present-day quest with the historical threads of Green and Daniel's lives throughout the book, she also describes how she paid homage to their legacy by launching and spearheading the creation of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Valued conservatively by Forbes at $1.1 billion, it is the fastest-growing bourbon company in American history and the world's most-awarded bourbon and American Whiskey for the past five years. Readers of Love & Whiskey get a firsthand account of how Weaver built this company against all odds, creating a new blueprint by rejecting conventional wisdom.

The Love & Whiskey Unfiltered book tour kicks off today with a sold-out event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., followed by another sold-out event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Tampa, Florida. This revolutionary tour features a bold, new approach: no celebrity or influencer host. Instead, Weaver will directly answer unfiltered questions from the audience, making the audience the true host of the event. This unprecedented format allows for an intimate and engaging experience where attendees can interact directly with one of the most talked-about CEOs in America.

Accompanying Weaver on the tour is Victoria Eady Butler, fifth generation Nearest Green descendant and four-time Master Blender of the Year, who will lead an exclusive tasting of four single barrels and blends she created exclusively for this tour. This unique element enhances the experience, offering attendees a deeper appreciation of the craft behind Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

- June 18: National Press Club, Washington DC (Sold Out)

- June 19: Hard Rock Hotel, Tampa FL (Sold Out)

- June 21: Hyatt Regency, Atlanta GA (VIP Sold Out, General Admission Available)

- June 25: DuSable Black History Museum, Chicago IL (VIP Sold Out, General Admission Available)

- June 27: Hudson BHM Airport, Birmingham AL (VIP Sold Out, General Admission Available)

- June 29: Newfields, Indianapolis, IN (VIP Sold Out, General Admission Available)

- June 30: Nearest Green Distillery, TN (VIP Sold Out, General Admission Available)

- July 14: Portland Center Stage, OR (VIP Sold Out, General Admission Available)

- July 24: 21 C Art Museum Hotel, St. Louis MO (VIP and General Admission Available)

Tour tickets can be purchased here, and press credentials are being offered for each event with a private press event held prior to each one. Additional dates are being added, and tickets are available now.

About the Author

Fawn Weaver, is an entrepreneur, historian, and the founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. She is one of only five Black American women in history to found and lead a $1B+ company.

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays tribute to the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The brand's portfolio boasts the Most Awarded Bourbon and American Whiskey titles for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 amassing over 1,251 awards and accolades since its launch in 2017. Uncle Nearest is currently available in more than 45,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants, as well as its 458-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn. For more information, please visit the, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

About Melcher Media

Founded in 1993 by Charles Melcher, Melcher Media has produced and published award-winning stories for top-notch authors, companies, and media properties for more than thirty years. The company. Has published 32 New York Times bestsellers and meets its clients at every stage of the creative process to help them find solutions that demand attention, stoke curiosity, and reward repeated interactions. Its sophisticated and immersive design sensibility has helped them put more than 15 million copies of their titles into print, including New York Times bestsellers such as Hamilton: The Revolution, Kobe Bryant's The Mamba Mentality, Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down, Oprah Winfrey's Food, Health and Happiness, and Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth.

SOURCE Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Melcher Media