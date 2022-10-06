UNCLE NEAREST IS ONLY AMERICAN WHISKEY TO WIN MASTERS AWARDS FROM THE GLOBAL SPIRITS MASTERS COMPETITION, BRINGING AWARD TOTAL TO 552

The Spirits Business and The Drinks Business Award the Tennessee Whiskey Three Masters and a Gold Medal in Their Annual Autumn Blind Tasting Competition

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearest Green Distillery, maker of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey , the most-awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, is the only American whiskey to win a Master medal at the most recent The Spirits Business and The Drinks Business Annual Autumn Blind Tasting. Overseen by The Global Spirits Masters Competitions, the most highly regarded series of spirits blind tasting competitions around the world, the premium Tennessee Whiskey maker won three Master medals and a Gold medal. Since its debut in 2017, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey has swept major spirit competitions, garnering 552 awards to-date, including 65 Best in Class, and 362 total Gold, Double Gold, Master and Platinum medals. In 2022 alone, the brand has so far won 159 medals including 18 Best in Class awards, with an average critic score of 92 points.

Uncle Nearest Is Only American Whiskey to Win Masters Awards From the Global Spirits Masters Competition

"The American Whiskey contingent delivered a strong set of medals – including three Masters. Each one was collected by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. The producer picked up the top award for Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey, found to have a 'lovely depth and richness mid-palate, very long finish with nice woody notes," wrote The Spirits Business.

Uncle Nearest Uncut & Unfiltered Straight Rye Whiskey, described by judges as having "very rich cocoa notes" with "pear, caramel and flower notes" was awarded a Master medal. Also taking home a Master medal was Uncle Nearest Master Blender Edition Batch 012, celebrated for its "big sweet and smoke" aromas and "fruitiness and wood character" on the palate. Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey was awarded Gold and described as having a "sweet palate with a long and luscious finish." Judge David T. Smith enthused, "The whiskeys were a tour de force – sublime with great complexity," with Judge Sara Jane Eichler in agreement, noting, "A fantastic flight; absolutely scrumptious, a massive bomb of flavour and complexity."

In the third quarter of 2022 alone, Uncle Nearest sold nearly 90,000 cases. The permanent portfolio of Uncle Nearest will expand by three additional premium whiskeys before the end of 2022, with the release dates of their Straight Rye Whiskey 100-Proof, Single Barrel Black Label, and Single Barrel Rye label expected within the next few weeks. Presales are already ensuring the largest fourth quarter in the company's history.

"From the moment I accepted this mission and embraced that whiskey has always been in my blood, I knew we were about to do something never before seen in the whiskey industry," said Victoria Eady Butler, Master Blender for Uncle Nearest and four-time Master Blender of the Year recipient. "Seriously, a dynamo group of women leading the most-awarded Bourbon in the market, with a Black female master blender, who would have ever believed such a thing to be possible? My great-great-grandfather, Nearest Green, knew it was possible. With every award we win, we raise a glass to him. His excellence may not have been globally recognized when he was alive, but I have to believe he is looking down upon us now as he watches us work tirelessly every day to cement his legacy in our lifetime."

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The portfolio is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021, with over 550 awards and accolades since the brand's 2017 launch, including 362 Gold medals or higher, 65 Best in Class honors and an average critic's score of 92. Uncle Nearest is currently sold in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, as well as at its 323-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn. The brand has sold more than three million bottles of its super premium Tennessee Whiskey and continues on pace to break all prior records for fastest-growing American whiskey company. For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest website, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

About Nearest Green Distillery

Nearest Green Distillery is the world's first distillery to commemorate an African American. Dubbed as "Malt Disney World," and named by Travel + Leisure as a "true whiskey destination," the 323-acre property has become known as a full-blown destination for whiskey lovers, history enthusiasts, and families. It is a master class in storytelling and history-making, paying tribute to the three things Tennessee is most known for: Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee Walking Horses and Tennessee Music. For more information or to book a tour, please visit unclenearest.com/distillery .

SOURCE Nearest Green Distillery