UNCLE NEAREST PREMIUM WHISKEY TO LAUNCH 'LOST CHAPTER' SINGLE BARREL BOTTLE SERIES COMMEMORATING FOUNDER FAWN WEAVER'S BEST-SELLING BOOK, LOVE & WHISKEY

The Limited Edition Bottles Will Unlock New, Not Yet Released Chapters of the Book, with the First in the Series Also Honoring the Seven Year Anniversary of the Groundbreaking Whiskey Brand

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most awarded bourbon and American whiskey brand for five years running, is set to launch its 'Lost Chapter' series. The collection of limited edition single barrel whiskeys will give fans access to unreleased chapters of Uncle Nearest Founder and CEO Fawn Weaver's acclaimed book, Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest . Debuting just a month ago on June 18, Love & Whiskey has dominated the New York Times best-sellers list, in addition to being named on USA Today and Publisher's Weekly best-seller lists and securing the number one selling book spot at Hudson Booksellers in airports across the country.

Uncle Nearest's ‘Lost Chapter 1 - 777’ Single Barrel Bottle Will Unlock the first Lost Chapter of Fawn Weaver's "Love and Whiskey"

The first bottle in the series, 'Lost Chapter 1 - 777' (SRP: $139), will be released on Friday, July 19. A 7-year-old single barrel whiskey between 110-120 proof, the bottle celebrates the seventh anniversary of Uncle Nearest's launch, with only 7,000 bottles available. Those who purchase 'Lost Chapter 1 - 777' - which will be available at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, TN, in select markets throughout the U.S., and online via Reservebar.com - will have access to a copy of Love & Whiskey and an exclusive link to download the first lost chapter.

"I've been absolutely floored by the reception of Love & Whiskey - grateful doesn't even begin to cover it," says Fawn Weaver. "We've sold out tour stops across the country, and bookstores can't seem to keep it stocked as the book continues to fly off the shelves. So, I'm thrilled to be sharing another piece of the Uncle Nearest story as we celebrate seven years with the release of the 777 Single Barrel."

Those who aren't able to get their hands on one of the first limited edition bottles will still get the chance to unlock the first lost chapter of Love & Whiskey when they purchase a bottle of Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey. New bottles of Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey will begin rolling out this summer featuring a new neck tag with a code that leads to the exclusive download link for the chapter, further enriching the experience for collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Available in markets across the country and online, this everyday single barrel is bottled at barrel strength - never watered down - with varying proof, and is available at an accessible price point of $89.99. The whiskey was the most awarded single barrel bourbon of 2023, and has earned rave reviews and accolades, including receiving a gold medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a platinum medal and being named Best Bourbon at the 2024 LA Spirits Awards, receiving a platinum medal and winning Best in Show Tennessee Whiskey at the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards, and more.

"This new release is a testament to our commitment to excellence, as we waited seven years to bottle this whiskey at the perfect time," said Victoria Eady Butler, fifth generation Nearest Green descendant and four-time Master Blender of the Year recipient. "I hope y'all will enjoy this special barrel strength single barrel while reading the rich story of our brand and the profound history of my great-great-grandfather. I just know he'd love this one."

For more information about Love & Whiskey, visit www.loveandwhiskeybook.com and for more information on Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, please visit www.unclenearest.com or follow on Instagram @unclenearest.

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays tribute to the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. It was the pioneer spirits brand to bear the name of a Black American. The brand's portfolio boasts the Most Awarded Bourbon and American Whiskey titles for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, amassing over 1,200 awards and accolades since its launch in 2017. This includes an impressive 710 Gold medals or higher, which includes 125 Best in Class honors and an average critic's score of 90.5. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 26 countries, with a presence in more than 45,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants. Uncle Nearest is also available at its 458-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., now the seventh most visited distillery in the world. For more information, please visit the website, and follow on Instagram @unclenearest.

