UNCLE NEAREST SIGNS DEAL TO ACQUIRE SQUARE ONE ORGANIC SPIRITS

The New Agreement Comes at the Mark of the 20th Anniversary of Square One Debuting as America's Original All-Organic Spirits Company

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uncle Nearest, the top-selling Black-owned spirit company in the world, announces the acquisition of Square One Organic Spirits. In 2004, Square One revolutionized the spirits industry by becoming the first company dedicated to producing exclusively USDA certified organic spirits and was the first organic rye vodka brand. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Square One boasts lifetime sales exceeding $22 million with nearly 200,000 cases sold. This achievement was largely driven by Founder and CEO Allison Evanow's remarkable effort as the primary, and often sole, salesperson throughout most of the brand's history.

In a bold expansion, last year Uncle Nearest acquired Domaine Saint Martin, an esteemed estate with over 350 years of history and a connection to cognac-making luminaries. Spanning more than 100 acres along the Charente River in Cognac, France, the estate includes 40 percent of the Grande Champagne vineyards in the city—recognized as the most prestigious cru for Cognac production. This makes Uncle Nearest the largest owner of Grande Champagne vineyards within the city. This strategic acquisition not only secured a significant historic and production asset but also marked Uncle Nearest's ambitious entry into the Cognac market. They are now adding another pillar to their spirits house: Vodka.

"In 2020, I expressed our vision for Uncle Nearest to not just be a brand, but to become the first spirits conglomerate in America founded by a woman or person of color," stated Fawn Weaver, Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest." Many saw this as wishful thinking since we were only three years into our journey at the time."

Under the new partnership, Square One will maintain its commitment to farm-to-glass production and will introduce a new line of organic, gluten-free options designed to appeal to a broader consumer base. Evanow will continue to play a pivotal leadership role, ensuring the brand's founding principles remain at the forefront of its expanded operations. A rebranding of Square One Organic Vodka, led by The Formulation Group, will be unveiled prior to expanding into all 50 states this summer.

"While we have really loved being an independent brand so that we could focus on quality organic ingredients and unique flavor profiles, the intense demands of handling nearly all sales personally underscored the need for stronger backing," says Evanow. "Uncle Nearest will not only preserve our independent spirit and world class quality, but also bring the robust sales and distribution capabilities we need to reach our full potential."

"There is a clear demand for brands that are authentically owned and culturally resonant. Consumers are increasingly discerning, seeking products that not only deliver high quality but also maintain genuine ties to the communities they represent," Weaver adds. "This shift towards authenticity has created a pivotal opportunity for a company like ours. With Uncle Nearest's extensive national distribution network and our deep commitment to heritage and authenticity, we are perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand. By entering the vodka market, we're not just expanding our portfolio, we're responding to a consumer call for transparent, culturally connected brands."

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays tribute to the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. It was the pioneer spirits brand to bear the name of a Black American. The brand's portfolio boasts the Most Awarded Bourbon and American Whiskey titles for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 amassing over 1,250 awards and accolades since its launch in 2017. This includes an impressive 710 Gold medals or higher, which includes 125 Best in Class honors and an average critic's score of 92. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 12 countries, with a presence in more than 45,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants, as well as its 458-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn. For more information, please visit the website and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

