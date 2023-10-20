Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market size to increase by USD 10.98 billion between 2022 to 2027| Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Burgo Group SpA and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market size is expected to grow by USD 10.98 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. Rise in literacy programs in emerging economies is notably driving the Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market. However, factor such as Increasing digitization may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the uwf paper market incluidng Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Burgo Group SpA, Domtar Corp., Mondi Plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, The Navigator Co. SA, Torraspapel S.A., and UPM Kymmene Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UWF Paper Market 2023-2027

Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy - The company offers UWF paper such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo PrintClassic paper.

Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Publishing

Advertising

Packaging and others

Type

Ordinary paper

Special paper

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The publishing segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. UWF paper is widely utilized in the publishing segment for various applications, including the production of printed magazines, books, and newspapers. Within the print book market, a notable presence is observed in the realm of adult nonfiction, with adult novels constituting a distinct category.

Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will play a significant role, accounting for 55% of global market growth during the forecast period. In the APAC area, the Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market is expected to experience a moderate level of expansion, with China, India, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand emerging as key contributors. Manufacturers have been drawn to the APAC region due to the availability of raw materials and an efficient labor force, prompting them to establish production facilities in this region.

Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market companies

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

