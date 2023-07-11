Uncommon Giving's Corporate Giving Platform and Mobile App Amplify Social Responsibility Initiatives

Uncommon Giving

11 Jul, 2023, 16:43 ET

Unique framework provides organizations with repeatable process to manage corporate social responsibility, engage stakeholders, measure results and evolve impact programs

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Uncommon Giving, a corporate giving and volunteering platform for companies of all sizes, today announced a framework to help organizations accelerate results from corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Uncommon Giving framework allows organizations to realize the benefits of social impact programs more quickly – including improvements in employee engagement, community impact, customer loyalty and revenue growth.

Uncommon Giving provides an easy-to-use technology bundle and intuitive process framework that supports fast deployment, easy stakeholder engagement, real-time measurement dashboard and flexible tools for evolving social impact programs. As environmental, social and governance (ESG) pressures grow, corporate social responsibility professionals, human resources teams and corporate executives are embracing Uncommon Giving as the next-generation platform for delivering on corporate social responsibility goals and improving employee engagement.

The platform enhancements, market expansion and quick client successes follow last year's appointment of industry veteran Andy Howell as chief executive officer, who brought significant expertise from his tenures at Benevity and Blackbaud.

"We encounter companies every day that want to improve corporate social responsibility efforts or simply empower their employees to make an impact in their community; but they are held back by cumbersome technology or frustrated by costly overhead," said Andy Howell, CEO of Uncommon Giving. "By designing a lighter-weight technology platform combined with an intuitive, repeatable process framework, Uncommon Giving provides a path for companies to accelerate social impact initiatives and demonstrate measurable results, while providing the flexibility to easily evolve and grow corporate social responsibility programs for long-term success."

About Uncommon Giving

Uncommon Giving is a corporate giving and volunteering platform that supports corporate social responsibility initiatives and helps businesses improve employee engagement, inspire brand loyalty and boost revenues – all while doing more good in the world. The Uncommon Giving platform enables corporate giving, employee giving, volunteering and other corporate social responsibility programs with less overhead than traditional solutions. The intuitive platform and fun-to-use, full-function mobile app enable companies of all sizes to quickly deploy a social impact program, engage employees, measure results and evolve the program for sustainable success. Visit uncommongiving.com.

