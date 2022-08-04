Uncommon Grit Foundation to Host Bone Frog Open this October 15-17

Annual golf tournament will honor fallen U.S. Navy SEALs and raise funds to support military, first responders, and their families.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uncommon Grit Foundation (UGF), a nonprofit serving military veterans, first responders, and their families is preparing for its upcoming fundraiser, The Bone Frog Open, which takes place Monday, October 17th at the Hermitage County Club in Manakin Sabot, VA. CDW and Dell are the presenting sponsors of the Bone Frog Open, which is expected to raise over $500,000 to support the mission of the Uncommon Grit Foundation.

"The success of the Bone Frog Open is a testament to our community's commitment to honoring fallen SEALs and supporting military, first responders, and their families," said Darren McBurnett, co-founder and vice president of UGF. "While the entire weekend is guaranteed to be entertaining, we do not lose sight of the event's purpose. We are humbled to bring awareness and appreciation to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

The Bone Frog Open is the largest fundraiser for Uncommon Grit Foundation. Past proceeds have elevated the work of vetted nonprofits with excellent programs to support military and first responders. They include Leashes of Valor, One More Wave, Heart of a Lion Foundation, New York Hero's Fund, Throw Away Dogs Project, and C4 Foundation.

While the event culminates in the golf tournament on October 17th, the Bone Frog Open is a three-day weekend that also includes a VIP sponsor party with live music on Saturday, October 15th, and a casual golf and football-watching experience on Sunday, October 16th.

The sponsor party will feature live music, food stations, an open bar, beer donated by Armed Forces Brewing Company, one-of-a-kind auction items, and the chance to mingle with Navy SEALs and other VIPs. The golf day will include breakfast, a Bloody Mary Bar, swag, memorable opening ceremonies, gourmet food on-course, and a post-golf award ceremony that is not to be missed. "Last year's Bone Frog Open was one of the most moving experiences in my entire life." Said Armed Forces Brewing Company's CEO Alan Beal. "We are honored to support the Uncommon Grit Foundation and their annual Bone Frog Open event."

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at bonefrogopen.com.

About The Uncommon Grit Foundation: Uncommon Grit Foundation's focus is to raise awareness and inspire community support for military veterans, first responders, and their families in recognition and thanks for their service and sacrifice to our country. Through fundraising efforts, UGF supports individuals, families, and other vetted veteran and first responder organizations. Learn more at uncommongritfoundation.org.

