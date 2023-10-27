Uncommon Marketing Works Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

This award highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

Inc Power Partner Image Uncommon Marketing Works logo

All awardees received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"Receiving this prestigious award is a testament to our team's dedication and partnerships with clients, and reinforces our commitment to pushing marketing boundaries. We look forward to more impactful collaborations," says Staci Cretu, CEO and Founder of Uncommon Marketing Works.

The CEO of RunSafe Security, is a rapidly growing and successful cybersecurity firm emphasized our agency's commitment, "Out of all of the marketing services that UMW has provided for my team at RunSafe, I appreciate their passion the most." Uncommon has put a lot of effort into promoting growth through creative ideas and placing importance on a well-optimized marketing funnel. Our partnership with RunSafe demonstrates the power of passion and a holistic marketing approach in achieving impressive results.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Uncommon Marketing Works

Uncommon Marketing Works is on a mission to revolutionize how start-ups and SMBs handle their marketing and sales. Our team is packed with marketing rockstars who bring their A-game and expertise from a wide range of industries. We're not just about fluff and fancy words—we're all about helping you take your business to soaring new heights. For more information about Uncommon Marketing Works, please visit https://www.uncommonmarketingworks.com .

