Uncommon Productions' The Poisoner, inspired by the Flint Water Crisis, debuts at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club on April 6

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A universal tale, The Poisoner , is an unraveling of the deception, abuse of power, and utter negligence of early 2000s Michigan water politics. Inspired by the Flint Water Crisis, this neo-noir thriller is driven by a determined journalist who returns to his hometown and uncovers more than he bargained for. Given similar crises in communities like Newark, NJ and Jackson, MO, The Poisoner invites you to question, are we ever safe?

The run will feature several talkbacks to further discuss many of the play's important themes, drawing connections to real-world environmental crises and the power of journalism and art in effecting change. Joining the conversation on Sunday, April 7 are:

As we commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Flint's water supply switch, a decision that led to devastating public health ramifications, The Poisoner is a tribute to the resilience of activists, journalists, and artists who champion the cause for justice and change and a call-to-action for accountability.

The Poisoner is written by first time playwright M. M. Haney, with direction and development by acclaimed two-time Obie Award-winning director Lee Sunday Evans. Performances will kick off at La MaMa's Downstairs Theater (66 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and continue through Sunday, April 21, 2024. Talkback sessions will take place following the matinee performances on April 7, April 14, and April 20.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders at the forefront of environmental justice and documentary storytelling.

For tickets and more information, visit The Poisoner on La MaMa's website .

