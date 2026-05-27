Uncommon Productions Wins Five Telly Awards for 'Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution'

Documentary Earns Gold and Four Silver Awards at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, Including Gold for General Documentary

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Productions announced today that its documentary Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution has won five Telly Awards in the record-breaking 47th Annual Telly Awards. The film received Gold in the General Documentary category, as well as Silver honors in the People's Telly Award, Science & Technology, Education & Discovery, and Film Trailer categories.

Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution – Official Trailer Speed Speed

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year's honored productions include work from Paramount TV, Warner Brothers Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Mayo Clinic, Sony Music, TED, Al Jazeera, ABC News, Harvard Business School, and more.

Narrated by Mark Ruffalo with insights from author Walter Isaacson, Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution chronicles the life and groundbreaking work of Nobel laureate Phil Sharp, whose discoveries in RNA splicing helped launch the biotech revolution. The documentary explores how fundamental science, when paired with perseverance and imagination, can transform medicine and human health.

"At a moment when science and public trust are both under pressure, Cracking the Code is a reminder of what American scientific ingenuity can accomplish. Phil Sharp helped build an industry that has touched billions of lives. We're honored that the Telly Awards Judging Council and the voters in the People's Telly Award competition recognized this story; and we hope it inspires the next generation of scientists and entrepreneurs to believe in what's possible."

With over 13,000 entries from across the globe, winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which features more than 250 experts across the world of video. This year's judges included Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships at Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production at HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer of the WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager of Post Production at Netflix.

The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at tellyawards.com/winners.

Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution premiered on PBS's Independent Lens in October 2025 and is currently available to stream on the PBS website, as well as to rent or buy on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

About Uncommon Productions Founded in 2000 by Tim Disney and Bill Haney, Uncommon Productions produces documentary and feature films that inspire, enlighten, and engage. Previous films have been honored with the Gabriel Prize, Silver Hugo, Pare Lorentz Award, Amnesty International Award, and Harvard Medical School Humanitarian Award, among others. Learn more at uncommonproductions.com.

About the Telly Awards The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television content across all screens. Established in 1979, the Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — a group of more than 250 leading experts in video and television. Learn more at tellyawards.com.

SOURCE Uncommon Productions