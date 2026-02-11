"Uncommon Sense": A Hands-On Guide to Thriving in the Wild West of Business by Mel Blackwell

"Business truly is like the Wild West. It doesn't matter what a business's website says or how nice their lobby smells. The true test is what's going on behind the scenes." –Mel Blackwell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran business strategist and leadership expert Mel Blackwell will release Uncommon Sense, a practical guide for business owners, executives, and emerging leaders who want to navigate the chaos of modern business with clarity, courage, and effective decision-making. Available March 3, 2026. https://mybook.to/UncommonSense

With over 35 years of experience leading, turning around, and fixing companies—from startups to billion-dollar organizations—Blackwell has seen firsthand how businesses fail despite looking polished on the outside. His career has included running high-stakes teams, managing complex turnarounds, and mentoring leaders across industries. His approach combines boots-on-the-ground experience, plainspoken guidance, and a philosophy he calls "uncommon sense"—practical wisdom so obvious it often gets overlooked but that can transform struggling organizations into thriving ones.

Uncommon Sense addresses the problem that many business leaders face: success feels unpredictable, and even good intentions aren't enough to keep a company running smoothly. From unexpected market shifts to toxic team members, fractured communication, and leadership blind spots, Blackwell lays out the real threats that undermine growth and stability. As he warns, "All is quiet on the home front. Everything seems to be going well. Suddenly you look up and spot a dust trail kicking up in the distance. A gang of outlaws is riding in from the hills. Trouble's coming, and you can't run."

The book offers a roadmap for building resilient businesses centered on a framework of culture, structure, and problem-solving. Blackwell shows readers how to establish a strong internal culture where teams rise to challenges instead of succumbing to chaos, build role-based structures that keep organizations running smoothly, and solve problems effectively at every level so leaders aren't buried under issues that don't belong to them.

Through vivid storytelling and real-world examples, Uncommon Sense illustrates what thriving looks like, from startups to family businesses and nonprofits. Blackwell's writing balances tough lessons with practical guidance, emphasizing that leadership isn't about buzzwords or feel-good strategies—it's about getting the hard stuff right every day.

"This book is for anyone who carries responsibility inside a business," Blackwell notes. "Whether you run the whole herd or a smaller part of it, you need a roadmap to protect what you're building and keep your team together when the roof caves in."

Uncommon Sense is an actionable guide that empowers readers to move from surviving to thriving in the unpredictable world of business. With clear principles, practical exercises, and Blackwell's trademark Mel-isms, readers will learn to inspire their teams, execute with excellence, and build businesses that can withstand challenges while maintaining momentum. For leaders ready to step up, Uncommon Sense offers the tools, insights, and confidence to face the Wild West of business head-on. Available March 3, 2026. https://mybook.to/UncommonSense

