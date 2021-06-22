UncommonGood Partners With Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod to Champion Communities of Support and Raise Funds for Their Work

BOSTON, Jun 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UncommonGood believes small nonprofits can make a significant impact, and communities are essential in supporting those affected by Alzheimer's disease. That's why UncommonGood has partnered with Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod (AFSC) for its next giveaway campaign.

Created by caregivers for caregivers, AFSC works to help families navigate the painful complexities of caring for and supporting loved ones living with Alzheimer's and other dementia-related illnesses. Through support groups, consultations, care planning, education services, insurance guidance, and social and cultural programming, AFSC works alongside cognitive disease patients and their families every step of the way.

"The fantastic work the AFSC does is a constant reminder that a cognitive loss diagnosis is not the end for someone," says UncommonGood President and founder, Carolyn Driscoll. "The AFSC continues to shift the perspective and expectations of support for both the caregiver and the patient. They're not only offering necessary education and programming- they're giving the gift of genuine connection and care to those they serve. I speak from experience with my father; they are an invaluable and incredible organization."

Starting today, individuals can support the AFSC's mission-driven work with each entry to the UncommonGood sweepstakes, which also provides an opportunity to take home a $4,000 gift card to the Chatham Bars Inn in Cape Cod. While there is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes, those who do donate to AFSC support a life-affirming organization along the way.

UncommonGood is the champion of the universal greater good. They simplify nonprofit marketing and fundraising so that mission-driven organizations can be more efficient, strategic, and nimble in their efforts to make change. Through custom software, value-centered sweepstakes, branding and storytelling resources, and more, UncommonGood provides nonprofits with ways to fundraise and engage advocates and allies. By taking the most common challenges in running impact-driven organizations and giving organizations the tools they need to tackle them, UncommonGood acts as a constant partner and support system for those looking to create impact at scale.

