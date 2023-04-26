'UNCONDITIONAL' NATIONWIDE MOVIE RELEASE KICKS OFF WITH WORLD PREMIERE AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD

"A must-see perspective on caregiving, mental health, and the healing of mind and soul."

– Lauren Miller Rogen, Executive Producer; Co-Founder, Hilarity for Charity

From Executive Producers Maria Shriver, Montel Williams, Laurie Hernandez, Lauren Miller Rogen

World Premiere messages from Maria Shriver, Lauren Miller Rogen, Yvette Nicole Brown

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Mental Health Awareness Month (May), Prisca announces the May 2, 2023 World Premiere of UNCONDITIONAL, the first-ever feature documentary exploring the intersection of mental health and caregiving.

Filmed over seven years, the movie explores the often untold resiliency and nuances of mental health that 100 million Americans experience each year.

UNCONDITIONAL film profiles three stories of caregiving and mental wellness.

The not-for-profit documentary covers topics relevant to the following congressional and presidential themes of May:

Mental Health Awareness Month

Month of the Military Caregiver

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Women's Health Month

From the producers of the Academy Award® qualifier Sky Blossom , UNCONDITIONAL shows the changing phases family members experience – in their roles from followers to leaders, and in their emotions from sad to happy.

"Caregiving takes courage, compassion, commitment. If you want to see love in action, then rush to watch this incredibly inspiring film." – Maria Shriver Founder of WAM, Strategic Advisor on Women's Health and Alzheimer's to Cleveland Clinic, Journalist, Executive Producer

Topics Highlighted in the Film:

Mental Health

Caregivers and living with disabilities

COVID and Healthcare

Family / Personal Relationships Alzheimer's, Cancer, PTSD, TBI

Veterans, Military Families, Afghanistan

Asian American and Pacific Islanders

Youth and Growing Up

2023's Most Widely-Distributed Documentary

For each AMC Theater ticket sold, a donation will be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, or Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

NETWORK TV / NBC'S TODAY

May 2 Director Richard Lui joins the show for a feature segment with NBC's Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer. WORLD PREMIERE AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD

May 2 With messages from Executive Producers Maria Shriver and Lauren Miller Rogen, and Caring Across Generations ambassador Yvette Nicole Brown from NBC's Community, plus the subject families from the film. THEATRICAL RELEASE

May 3-9 Through community partnerships with AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Distribution, and Deluxe. UNCONDITIONAL is available in 14 markets nationwide from May 3 to 9. For each ticket sold, a donation will go to the Alzheimer's Association, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and/or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. AMC tickets available here. BROADCAST

throughout May Public Television airing nationwide estimated at a precedent-setting 94% national market share. Airing on PBS WORLD Channel nationwide simultaneously May 17 (7pm ET/4pm PT) and May 18 (12am ET/9pm PT and 8am ET/5am PT). Presented by American Public Television, check local listings for May and other months. STREAMING

May 3 Starts with pbs.org through July, then moves to PBS Passport. A second major streamer coming in Fall 2023. FILM FESTIVAL & COMMUNITY IMPACT SCREENINGS

May 13 CAAMFest, the nation's top AAPI film festival, hosts the San Francisco premier. Local impact screenings with Alzheimer's Association and Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers SOUNDTRACK

Memorial Day Weekend Soundtrack including original songs by NBC The Voice's Jay Allen (Break from Broken) and Maria Lineva (Inner Forces) launches on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more. VIDEO ON DEMAND

May 31 Rental on Amazon Prime, Apple TV.

"This is the year's must-see movie, celebrating what we often overlook in ourselves. It's an uplifting film that brings us together through the good, bad, and unexpected." – Jean Tsien Executive Producer, Peabody and Emmy® Award-Winning Filmmaker

Families Discovering Mental Wellness

The film profiles three stories of caregiving and mental wellness:

Alexandria, VA : Shane, a caregiver, faces his wife's terminal diagnosis, unready to let the love of his life go because he says, "You only get one of these in a lifetime."

Shane, a caregiver, faces his wife's terminal diagnosis, unready to let the love of his life go because he says, "You only get one of these in a lifetime." San Francisco, CA : Richard Lui , a news anchor and journalist, now turns the camera on himself to share his journey as he travels from NY to CA to care for his father.

, a news anchor and journalist, now turns the camera on himself to share his journey as he travels from NY to CA to care for his father. Palmer, AK : Amy, a marathon runner, is now on a long run to help Luke, her children, and herself to get through one of the most difficult mental health battles for a family.

"My Olympic teammates and I speak out on how mental health can be our strength, and that's what you'll see in this film that starts at 100 miles an hour, and won't let up." – Laurie Hernandez Olympic Gold Medalist, Alzheimer's Association Celebrity Champion, Executive Producer

Bridging Wall Street and Main Street, Beyond Red and Blue

"Over the years, our Chairman Tom Hanks and I have welcomed several national ambassadors to help us get the word out, including [Richard Lui]" said Senator Elizabeth Dole, the founder of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, amongst the film's presenting partners. "Richard brought up the idea of putting our hidden heroes on the silver screen. I told him they deserved it."

Joining Senator Dole are 5 bipartisan members of Congress supporting the film as Congressional Honorary Co-Chairs, including Fmr. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who noted "...our young caregivers exist in the shadows, shouldering an enormous responsibility…[caregivers] must reorient their entire lives as they help rebuild those of the people they love." Senator John Boozman added "The unconditional love and care [...] is inspiring for all of us."

UNCONDITIONAL is produced by Prisca, with Presenting Partners Alzheimer's Association, Elizabeth Dole Foundation; and Title Sponsors AARP and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation. For more information, please visit www.unconditionalmovie.com . Press Kit and Social Media Kit here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Martine Charles, [email protected] , direct 206-295-9114

Jenny McIntosh, [email protected] , direct 480-202-7112

Lauren Stenzel, [email protected] , direct 651-235-8951 (military community)

SOURCE Prisca