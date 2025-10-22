UNCONTAINED Delivers First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Container Build in Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNCONTAINED, a leader in innovative container architecture, announced the successful completion of a groundbreaking project in the heart of Times Square: the Buchette del Vino structure. The custom build transformed two high-cube shipping containers into a fully mobile, premium commercial space—marking a first-of-its-kind installation in one of the world's most demanding urban environments.

Buchette Del Vino, Times Square, New York City UNCONTAINED.

The centerpiece challenge? Mobility. The structure had to be designed so it could be fully detached and removed from its Times Square location once a year. Despite the engineering and logistical complexity, UNCONTAINED completed the entire design, fabrication, and on-site installation in just eight weeks.

Custom-engineered features included:

Foldable, lockable stone-shelved awnings

Full commercial kitchen capabilities

Oversized electrical infrastructure

Intricately shaped, custom wine windows

Working hand-in-hand with architects, electricians, general contractors, and brand designers, UNCONTAINED delivered a polished, high-end finish that reflected the sophistication of Buchette del Vino while solving for the unique challenges of Times Square's steep site grade, weatherproofing demands, and strict safety codes.

"This project pushed the boundaries of what container architecture can achieve," said Ryan Rupp, General Manager of UNCONTAINED. "We combined engineering precision with design innovation to deliver a mobile, one-of-a-kind landmark in one of the world's most iconic locations."

The final result balances durability with mobility, giving Buchette del Vino a premium, custom-built presence in Times Square that stands out as both functional and visionary.

About UNCONTAINED

UNCONTAINED specializes in designing and fabricating premium container-based structures that redefine what's possible in modular architecture. With expertise in engineering, logistics, and design, UNCONTAINED transforms bold ideas into durable, functional, and visually striking builds across industries and locations.

Media Contact:

Lisa Benedict

Vice President

513.539.9216 (ext.17)

[email protected]

www.uncontainedbei.com

SOURCE UNCONTAINED